Time wastes as some recount stations stop work way before closing time 

Arthur Chung Conference Centre

The National Recount has kicked off its third day with an issue rearing its head which could see GECOM wasting a lot of time and prolonging the count.

David Patterson, a representative of the governing coalition APNU+AFC, told reporters this morning that he has observed a trend of some stations closing off work way earlier than the closing time of 7pm.
He explained that some stations would complete a box at about 5:30pm and decide not to continue as the staffer leading that station may determine that the station would not complete a box before 7pm, if it were to open it. In such a situation, a station would waste 90 minutes of a day, with no progress while the public hopes for a speedy resolution to the process.
This occurred on both days and was mentioned by agents of APNU+AFC and the PPP/C.
Anil Nandlall is opposed to such a decision and argued yesterday that the pace of the recount must improve. Patterson said that the Commission will have to examine that issue and determine the best way forward.
