The sky is the limit for Furta Conquerors starlet Cecil Jackman

By Calvin Chapman

Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) full-back Cecil Jackman is definitely one of Guyana’s brightest prospects and at just 19 years-old, the lad who has been a part of the Tucville based club since 2016 has already been capped six times with the Golden Jaguars; Guyana’s senior men’s football team.

During an interview with Kaieteur Sport, Jackman revealed that he began playing the sport about a decade ago in Antigua & Barbuda before moving back home almost five years ago. The former Chase Academic Foundation student who made his debut with the national youth side in 2016 has been a regular in the Conquerors senior team for some time winning the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League twice.

Alongside the FCFC youths, Jackman has picked up silverware in the NAMILCO and Petra Organisation promoted Turbo Energy Drink and Limacol football tournaments more recently.

The youngster, who has big aspirations to help Guyana reach the World Cup one day, like all athletes, is being affected in a major way by the covid-19 pandemic since he can’t get to play or even train due to the social distancing guidelines set out by health officials.

Jackman’s Head Coach at Conquerors, Sampson Gilbert, in an invited comment shared that, “Cecil is a player of great ability who needs to continue development of the fundamental pillars of the game in order to realise holistic development and perform to his full potential. The sky is the limit for a player with such ability who has the right attitude and aptitude. Five years of continued development through diligent application and disciplined performance can see Cecil in any of the top leagues that are accessible.”

Meanwhile, FCFC Youth Coach, Wayne St. Jules, who recounted that he mentored Jackman during the now expired Digicel Schools’ football tournament, described the player as talented and versatile,

“A gifted player, a player who can play any position on the field. He was deployed in midfield during the Digicel schools’ tournament when I first saw him and I took him and teamed him up with Jeremy Garrett in the central defensive position because of his ability to read the game and pick up the loose balls in the spaces.”

“He has since then transitioned to a more permanent role of left back because he is also a player who can make accurate passes and a very good penalty taker as well.”

Jackman also revealed that he knows that there is a long and hard road ahead if he is to achieve his goals in football but he is determined to put in the hard work that is necessary and stay focused so he can be an inspiration for others to follow.