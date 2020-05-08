Region 10’s RHEC appeals for persons to “give with a heart of love”

Region 10 has been sparing no efforts to wage war against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Help has been forthcoming to the Region’s Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC) to bolster efforts in this regard. In fact head of the RHEC, Orrin Gordon, has said that he welcomes all the help given by public spirited citizens.

However, he recently took note of the fact that “gifts” donated to the RHEC have found their way into a sort of advertisement. According to Gordon, this is not the way his committee will be approaching its work and as such persons who need mileage can obtain this independent of the RHEC.

He nevertheless, made it clear that donors are recognized for giving aid to those in need since this is always considered a noble gesture.

“I applaud the initiatives of many to assist those in need as I have no problem with people seeking to assist their fellow Lindeners and want their pound of acclamation. However, it is not the normal way for a national outfit going about its duties. Of course, you will see the efforts made by the national organization to ensure that people are aware of what it is doing for its citizens,” Gordon said.

He added, “I am making it clear, as the Mayor reminded me that when she approached some businesses, they said that they wanted to have their own publicity and they wanted their own recognition, this committee cannot and will not be a part of something like that.”

Gordon, moreover, questioned the agenda of some persons when they offer to lend support. As he pointed to the fact that there are several persons who are experiencing grave economic challenges, the RHEC head made an appeal for persons to “give with a heart of love, affection, concern and care and not use people’s situation to extract personal attention.

“We should not be a part of anything that brings personal glory to ourselves because this is a national response to a particular situation affecting our country. Therefore, it is expected that each of us will play our part in ensuring that we can address it. Once we seek personal credit and attention because we give out something to someone then this RHEC cannot be party to glorifying the benevolent. I am sure the recipients and beneficiaries will do so adequately.” he asserted.

Gordon added, “I read on the internet that several of our fellows in North America, even with their predicament, still reached out and assisted brothers and sisters in Linden. Their names were put out on the internet. Many, I understand, did not want publicity but others wanted, so all the donors were noted publicly. The RHEC thanks the donors for their generous giving even as the moneys were given to a business group to provide hampers. Persons were calling us asking about the hampers,” he said.

Even as he stressed the need for accountability, Gordon asked that individuals and organizations be responsible and accountable for donations received as he understands not all donors want to pass through the established committee.

Giving an account of some donations, he said that BOSAI, for instance, provided a few tons of basic food items for the RHEC and he expects that a wide cross-section will benefit from this contribution.

Meanwhile, he urged the President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes, head of the business committee of the RHEC, to address all such situations involving the Linden Business community and affiliates.

“The RHEC will not be giving any recognition. We are happy that more persons are giving but for them to say that its part of the RHEC then that is where I have some problems,” Gordon said.

