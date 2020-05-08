Latest update May 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Please consider asthmatics in Covid-19 restriction measures

May 08, 2020 Letters 0

Dear Editor

Watching the news I’m hearing that vendors and people not wearing a mask will be charge, however, what about people with asthma. Let me speak mainly for myself here: without a mask it’s very hard for me to breathe and when I put one on I feel like if I’m suffocating. I work at a private sector company and if I’m to stay home I wouldn’t be getting pay and I’m concerned what can be put in place for asthma victims that can’t breathe with a mask on.
Yours truly,
Name provided

