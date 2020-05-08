Paul renders assistance to Saxacalli residents in COVID-19 fight

Latest update May 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul has rendered assistance to residents of his homeland at Saxacalli, where he distributed basic food items and cleaning supplies. Saxacalli is located on the left bank of the Essequibo River, about 25 miles from Parika.
The villagers have since minimised their travelling in an effort to safeguard themselves from the pandemic. Boat service operation and fishing are key parts of livelihood there, but both have been reduced significantly.
The 22-year-old Paul took it upon himself to supply the community with face masks, sanitising products and numerous food supplies. It is understood that the village has just over 60 residents currently, many of which are elderly persons.
Allan Wilson, one of the residents said he was delighted, adding that such venture will help him and his family tremendously.
“I don’t operate the boat as much as before so this will assist us a lot. Most of our food comes from the land that we cultivate, but to get these supplies we would have to travel to Parika, so not going there will keep us safer”, Wilson posited.
Paul said he is happy with the venture. “Saxacalli is my home. I am not here currently, but I know that being in lockdown will be hard even for communities like these that live off the land. From time to time we would have to travel to do business for other food supplies and I felt that if I can give persons those needs, they will stay home more.”
The all-rounder who would have been in India playing the Indian Premier League had it not been for the pandemic stated, “Prevention is better is than a cure and I just want to see my family and close friends remain safe.”
Paul further called for persons to act smart, follow the guidelines of the health authorities, and stay home unless it is a necessary reason to leave home.
