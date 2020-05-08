OAS, USAID say recount is vital to transparency in Guyana

Tenth Secretary General of the Organization, Luis Leonardo Almagra, Francisco Guerrero, who is the Secretary for Strengthening Democracy for the OAS, and John Barsa, the acting USAID Administrator, yesterday tweeted about Guyana’s electoral recount.

Almagra related, “The national recount in Guyana is key to providing transparency and certainty to the electoral process and the people. We welcome the beginning of the process and call on all parties to continue supporting this task in favour of democracy in the country.”

Guerrero on the other hand said that he “Welcomes the initiation of the national recount in #Guyana. Transparency & compliance with the law will be critical to ensure the credibility of the process & public trust in the results. OAS observers are on the ground & will observe the process through to its conclusion.”

Meanwhile, Barsa said, “Happy to see #Guyana is undergoing a transparent recount of their national elections. @USAID is looking forward to a swift, credible, and clear conclusion to the recount process so we can concentrate both on the threat posed by #COVID-19 and the development needs of Guyana.”