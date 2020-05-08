GFF Ordinary Congress postponed Corona Virus Pandemic

The Guyana Football Federation’s Ordinary Congress, which is constitutionally due on or before May 31 every year, has been postponed due to the presence of the Corona Virus pandemic.

This was communicated to the Regional Member Associations on May 5 by GFF’s General Secretary Ian Alves.

In the correspondence, Alves informed the membership that “alternative options / dates will be

determined / guided by the dictates of the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Ministry of

Public Heath, and will be shared to all of the Members of Congress in due time.”

The Congress is the highest decision-making body of the GFF and it’s where all members regularly convene. Congress can be Ordinary or Extra Ordinary.