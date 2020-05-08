GFF Ordinary Congress postponed Corona Virus Pandemic

Latest update May 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Football Federation’s Ordinary Congress, which is constitutionally due on or before May 31 every year, has been postponed due to the presence of the Corona Virus pandemic.
This was communicated to the Regional Member Associations on May 5 by GFF’s General Secretary Ian Alves.
In the correspondence, Alves informed the membership that “alternative options / dates will be
determined / guided by the dictates of the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Ministry of
Public Heath, and will be shared to all of the Members of Congress in due time.”
The Congress is the highest decision-making body of the GFF and it’s where all members regularly convene. Congress can be Ordinary or Extra Ordinary.
May 08, 2020By Calvin Chapman Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) full-back Cecil Jackman is definitely one of Guyana’s brightest prospects and at just 19 years-old, the lad who has been a part of the...
May 08, 2020
May 08, 2020
May 07, 2020
May 07, 2020
May 06, 2020
There is a big debate going on among the executives and diaspora friends of the AFC on the AFC’s email string on the... more
The train has long left the station. But it seems as if some people not only missed the train but also the station. No... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]