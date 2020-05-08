GECOM must counter APNU+AFC attacks on credibility of elections – PPP

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has to take charge and ensure that the credibility of the March 2 general and regional elections, and more specifically, the reputation of it is not damaged by attacks on it from the governing coalition party.

That is the view of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) executive, Anil Nandlall.

The coalition has been raising many objections during the national recount and are posting information on social media which appear to call into question the credibility of the elections.

Nandlall said that the elections were deemed fair and credible by all parties and observers, and that GECOM should not allow APNU+AFC’s tactics during the recount to claim that GECOM did not run a credible elections process.