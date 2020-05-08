Latest update May 8th, 2020 9:50 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM must counter APNU+AFC attacks on credibility of elections – PPP

May 08, 2020 News 0

PPP Representative, Anil Nandlall

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has to take charge and ensure that the credibility of the March 2 general and regional elections, and more specifically, the reputation of it is not damaged by attacks on it from the governing coalition party.

That is the view of People’s Progressive Party (PPP) executive, Anil Nandlall.
The coalition has been raising many objections during the national recount and are posting information on social media which appear to call into question the credibility of the elections.
Nandlall said that the elections were deemed fair and credible by all parties and observers, and that GECOM should not allow APNU+AFC’s tactics during the recount to claim that GECOM did not run a credible elections process.
More in this category

Sports

The sky is the limit for Furta Conquerors starlet Cecil Jackman

The sky is the limit for Furta Conquerors starlet Cecil Jackman

May 08, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Fruta Conquerors Football Club (FCFC) full-back Cecil Jackman is definitely one of Guyana’s brightest prospects and at just 19 years-old, the lad who has been a part of the...
Read More
Paul renders assistance to Saxacalli residents in COVID-19 fight

Paul renders assistance to Saxacalli residents in...

May 08, 2020

GFF Ordinary Congress postponed Corona Virus Pandemic

GFF Ordinary Congress postponed Corona Virus...

May 08, 2020

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains...

May 07, 2020

Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different Continents Feels T20 is taking away the interest from 4-Day cricket

Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different...

May 07, 2020

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019