Elections 2020; Ms. Alert of the AFC leadership wrote this

There is a big debate going on among the executives and diaspora friends of the AFC on the AFC’s email string on the AFC’s support for rigged elections. In this ongoing debate, AFC executive, Beverley Alert (whose uncle is another AFC executive and a personal friend of mine, Ron Alert) and David Patterson are the lead debaters for the AFC versus Charles Sugrim, Dr. Asquith Rose, among others

Here is Beverley Alert’s contribution to the polemical discourse. I am quoting her;”For 50 years Independent Guyana has had successive Governments that fail to respect our laws. That changed in 2015 with the coming into office of the APNU+AFC. It is still hard for many to understand what this means as the practice by political leaders to circumvent the laws had become so entrenched. For those of us loyal to the AFC and supportive of the Coalition, we see it as our duty to never again allow a group of people who do not respect our Courts and our Laws, to rule this land…you may not understand or accept our position and that is OK. But by God, DO NOT ask us to support any call or action that is not in keeping with our laws.”

Is there anything dangerous about Ms. Alert approach to life? Mind you; not politics and power but life itself? Well there is and it is frightening. What Ms. Alert needs to know is that her kind of approach to society died hundreds of years ago? Let us now explain to Alert why her position can be called evil.

Through this column, someone like Ravi Dev will know of Alert’s thinking and I am sure would want to give her a tiny lecture because he has written a lot on the pitfalls of the kind of thinking that Alert embraces. Now mind you; Alert is not the only one that has adopted this mental shape. She obviously is adumbrating the positions of her acolytes in the AFC’s leadership and countless others who have covered their mental horizons with hatred for the PPP which they equate with Guyana.

The first question to ask Alert is why she thinks those loyal to her party and supporters of the coalition reflect majority opinion on what she is writing on? And how do you arrive at majority opinion? If Alert does know how that arrival is shaped, society can remind her of one mechanism. It is called voting for people you prefer to see administer the country.

APNU, AFC, Kaieteur News, Bar Association, Stabroek News, Police Force, trade unions, business houses, etc., none of them have any right to stop a party from governing if that was what the majority of citizens voted for. Once any of those names listed here decided that Xanadu Party should never rule and therefore it decides not to let Xanadu Party rule, we are heading for a breakdown in civilization.

What civilized people do is that we confront Xanadu Party in its bad governance and through our efforts, we defeat them at the next election. Alert’s party, the AFC, did that in 2011 and 2015. Now in 2020, Alert’s party died a natural death but she wants her dead party and supporters of the coalition not to accept that the PPP should rule Guyana again and deny the PPP from ruling again.

What happens then is that, civilization disappears. It is as simple as that. We no longer, according to the gospel of Alert, have a right to vote and when we vote, it will not count because there are people in society who will not accept the results because they didn’t like who won the poll.

Here are some more questions for Alert. She referred to those loyal to the AFC. Could Alert tell us why those loyal to a dead party has a right to stop the PPP from assuming power when over 200, 000 voted for that party? Why a dead party must have the right to decide that a living party cannot win an election?

Now here is some comfort for Alert coming from me. I did not want to see the PPP win. I did not want to see her party, the APNU+AFC win. So I chose Lenox Shuman’s party. I saw the original results and Shuman’s party jointly with The New Movement and ANUG, won a seat. ANPU+AFC removed that seat in a false declaration. APNU+AFC took away my vote. Who gave Alert and her colleagues that right? Finally, Alert’s leader, David Granger, violated the constitution more times than other presidents in Guyana’s history. Please Ms. Alert- don’t write anymore nonsense!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)