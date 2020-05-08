Dem embassy like ‘blow- blow’

Dem boys tek a bet dat de recount not gon last more dan five days.

At de rate wha things going, it looks like it gon end sooner.

De fuss day, dem had 25 Statements of Recount (SORs) done. But only 6 get put in de computer after 10 hours. Dem boys gat a 5-year-old granddaughter who could input dem 25 SORs in one hour, and nah mek one mistake.

But da is all part of de fuffuckle. Dem boys wan tell dem CARIGONE observers dat dem wasting dem time.

De count nah gon finish. De HAP-NEW/Hay-Eff-See gon fuffuckle de process. Dem nah intend to give in or give up. A plan is in place.

The HAP-NEW/Hay-Eff-See claiming how dem win de elections.

But de tune change now. Dem claiming how de PPP rig de election. Dem boys wan know how de PPP rig de elections fuh de HAP-NEW/Hay-Eff-See get de win? Dat make sense?

De odder ting dat gat dem boys going was how de Coalition people walking with people death certificate and passport records to de recount to prove dat dead people vote.

Dem was de same people who object to live streaming because dem seh it against de secrecy of de ballot.

Dem boys still boxing dem brain fuh find out how dem know who vote from who nah vote and who death certificate fuh go and collect. Dem boys na so bright.

Dem boys also notice how dem embassies does issue statements steady about ‘credible’ and ‘transparent’ recount.

Dem boys wan tell dem embassies dat dem should stop using dem words.

Dem boys like words like ‘blow-blow’; ‘mo talk and less steam’; ‘Is time fuh sanctions, nah statement!’

Dem boys also gat a message fuh all dem who calling fuh boycott de Waterfalls paper.

Dem boys wan tell dem:”Nah bother boycott; don’t buy the paper.”

Dem boys gon still deh about. Dem gon still skin up all de thieves, whichever party in power.

Dem boys ain’t got a constituency. Dem boys only know about talking de truth.

Dem old people would seh dat dem boys mouth tear. Nothing ain’t changing.

Talk half and wait for more truth to come out.