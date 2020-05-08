RECOUNT DAY 2… 40 ballot boxes completed

Despite a slow start on the first day, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) managed to open and process a total of 40 ballot boxes on Day Two of the National Recount of the March 2, 2020 polls, bringing the total to 65 of the 2,339 ballot boxes to be counted.

Day Two was said to be off at a relatively smooth start with the recount commencing at 8:10am, an earlier start than the initial day, owing to the fact that the recount procedure and several snafus were being sorted.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, relayed to the press that out of the 40 ballot boxes counted, nine were from Region One, ten from Region Two, nine from Region Three and the remaining 12 were counted from the largest and most problematic district, Region Four.

Ward expressed hope that this number will increase as the 25-day process continues.

Coalition Party Agent, David Patterson, who briefed the media shortly after the process commenced, attested to the prompt and smooth start. He told reporters that Day Two was “better organised” and “more efficient” despite some minor issues which GECOM quickly addressed.

Accusations of a secret meeting between party agents from the People’s Progressive Party and staff of GECOM surfaced on social media but these allegations were quickly rubbished by other party representatives present in the tabulation centre and the Commission’s PRO.

The Commission also called an emergency meeting yesterday to hammer out issues relating to the tabulation of the Statements of Recount (SOR’s).

The order governing the recount process stipulates that tabulation be conducted at the completion of each district; however, Ward explained that tabulation commenced on the first day of the recount.

She stated that this was merely a demonstration and as Day Two progressed, a request was made for tabulation to be an ongoing exercise.

As it relates to addressing queries and complaints received over the course of the recount, Ward explained that there is a dispute resolution mechanism in place to deal with concerns.

“Every workstation has a district supervisor or a district coordinator for the staff there so whatever issues may arise, the first channel is the district coordinator. If that person is not able to address the particular situation, it moves to the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) and if he can’t, the Commission of itself is the final arbiter.”

Ward was unable to give a total on the number of queries made. However, over the course of the two days, she noted that the issues brought to the attention of the Commission were being addressed.

Among those complaints were the issue of a dead person voting and a soaked ballot box, along with other anomalies. David Patterson, a representative of the Coalition, told the press that his party has the evidence to support their queries, all of which will be handed over to the Commission for deliberation.