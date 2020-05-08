Carter Center request was sent directly to the President – Ramjattan

Latest update May 8th, 2020 5:21 PM
Prime Ministerial Candidate for the governing APNU+AFC Coalition, Khemraj Ramjattan was reluctant to provide reporters with the reason behind government’s refusal to allow the Carter Center Observer Mission entry into Guyana.
However, he did point out that the request for the flight approval was sent directly to the incumbent President David Granger and not to the National COVID-19 Task Force as was reported in several sections of the media.
The coalition Prime Ministerial Candidate, could not ascertain why the accredited observer mission was barred from returning to observe the recount of the March 2, 2020 polls.
“That is above me right now, some other ministries dealing with it,” Ramjattan said.
Kaieteur News had last week made contact with the Director of Public Information and Press Service (PIPS) Unit of the Ministry of the Presidency, Arianna Gordon and she referred questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the COVID-19 Task Force.
It is unclear at this time who is responsible for the disapproval of the Carter Center’s flight into Guyana.
