11 juvenile escapees recaptured

– lone teen on the run is Leopold Street resident

– two caught in West Berbice; one on the way to Linden

Police have so far recaptured 11 of the escapees of the Sophia holding centre.

According to the police, two of them were caught at Weldaad on Wednesday night with another in the Leopold Street area yesterday.

Another escapee was caught in a bus heading to Linden yesterday morning while parents of two others took them in to the Holding Centre.

Five others would have been recaptured in the Georgetown area on Wednesday.

According to police, the one teenager on the run is a 17-year-old of Leopold and Cross Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. He was on remand for murder.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, had said on Wednesday that he has asked for a report on the matter.

According to a police statement on Wednesday, “stringent efforts” by ranks are currently underway to recapture seven of 12 inmates of the Juvenile Holding Centre who escaped from the facility about 23:30h on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.”

Police said that during the escape, two ranks were assaulted and have since received medical attention.

Meanwhile, a thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Among the escapees were said to be inmates accused of murder and other serious crimes.

The five were recaptured in Georgetown.

Kaieteur News was told that based on preliminary details, two of the juveniles broke out of their holding areas earlier and hid.

At the changing of the shift after 10:00 pm Wednesday, two police ranks on guard were attacked and beaten.

The two juveniles relieved the ranks of keys, which they used to free the others.

Police ranks have been complaining of hardships in guarding the juveniles at the facilities.