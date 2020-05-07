Western Diplomats, Commonwealth call for full transparency in recount

Latest update May 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
As the recount of ballots from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections gets underway several top western diplomats issued a call for the process to be fully transparent.
The diplomats include Ambassador of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch, British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn, Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee, Ambassador of the European Union,
Fernando Ponz-Canto and Secretary General of the Commonwealth States, Patricia Scotland.They issued a joint statement in which they welcomed the decision to finally commence the recount process.The statement said “The results of these elections are long overdue, and it is incumbent on all to do what they can to ensure the democratic choice of the people is heard and acted upon.”
“Full transparency of the recount process is, however, vital to ensure it is credible,” the diplomats noted.While they welcomed the CARICOM scrutinizing team, the diplomats expressed disappointment that a wider range of international
observers were not present for the recount.“We welcome the role of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) although we regret that it has not been possible for a broader range of international observers to be present at the start of the process. We do, however, welcome the decision to allow live-streaming and urge that this be used to the maximum extent possible.”
Further, the diplomats from the ABCE countries urged the swift, credible and transparent conclusion of the recount to focus on the threat posed by COVID-19 and the development needs of Guyana.
Similar sentiments were conveyed by Secretary General of the Commonwealth States.
“Full transparency and adherence to the rule of law is vital to the credibility of the electoral process,” Scotland said.
“The Commonwealth continues to support the process through its Senior Electoral Adviser to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).”
May 07, 2020Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
May 07, 2020
May 06, 2020
May 06, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
Spread over the past six weeks, are commentaries that adumbrate my attitude on how the drama is going to end. I have been... more
The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]