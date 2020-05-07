The people’s voice will be heard and obeyed

DEAR EDITOR,

The tragedy has been committed. The country’s constituents are being taken for a malicious ride. The national and regional elections have been done two months ago and counting. It’s time the Judicial System steps up.

GECOM is not a law unto itself. It was appointed by the representatives of all the political parties. It has failed miserably, and it’s no time for a delay in declaring the President. APNU/AFC has not won this election… and will have to accept its defeat.

The perpetrators of elections fraud will be held accountable. Nothing goes unpaid.

When people work and pay their taxes, they are entitled to see the fruits of its worth.

I call on the senior citizens, unless you make your voices heard, that which you receive (and the increase was due to the previous government) will be stagnated and lost.

I call on middle class workers, the ability to own a home is not a luxury, but a progressive system that enables your sweat to reap the benefit. I call on civil service workers, the working class are the wheels by which an economy moves forward, you keep the nation from avoiding hiccups.

I call on the Bar Association to be the voice of the people in speaking up. Your integrity elevates the Rule of Law. Without it no state will survive.

I call on the Law Enforcement to be the strength for justice and honour. You swore an oath to be fair and straightforward in all matters for the people, by the people and of the people. It is such a powerful oath that the respect it commands has immense responsibility.

I call on the rich natives of this land: do not turn a blind eye because of your position. Wealth earned in an honest way has the blessings of the land and wealth gained through unscrupulous methods will carry the weight of its curse.

Nothing goes unpaid. And if you believe in a God or not, the history of life has shown us that when sickness overcomes us, no amount of wealth can help. Let good conscience uphold good integrity.

I call on all the religious leaders to speak out and up. This is the time you are needed more than ever to guide your choir, your congregation, your true faith in Justice.

Because all of this will be trampled by a few and are you going to allow the future of the children of Guyana be thrown away?

I call on all the International bodies; your presence has helped the world to see the horrible stink that’s been unfolding.

SOLIDARITY FOREVER, the people’s voice will be heard and obeyed.

ONE PEOPLE, ONE NATION. ONE DESTINY.

God Bless Guyana.

Respectfully,

Mohamed Yousuff (Br. Bob)