My prediction on how the 2020 drama will end

Spread over the past six weeks, are commentaries that adumbrate my attitude on how the drama is going to end. I have been asked that question over the past six weeks through emails from people I know and some I don’t know at all. I gave my prediction before. I will do so again to please those who have asked me as recent as yesterday.

My prediction has a preface. I do not trust the chairman of GECOM not even for a fleeting moment. Any educated mind who respects his/her education that can watch the shameless, barefaced descent of Claudette Singh and Keith Lowenfiled and openly write or speak of these two questionable humans is essentially an indecent person who put narrow politics in front of country. Not if but when sanctions come (I say when because the APNU+AFC are not going to concede defeat), those who embrace the actions of Singh and Lowenfield should be sanctioned too.

I have written several times on this page the past two months that the nation must expect a new stratagem to continue the rigging as the next day breaks. Has a day passed with the birth of a new stratagem since Mingo did his mango magic on March 4? You have to be blind not to see the unfolding of these tricks with every passing day.

We have dangerous new moves since the recount started. One is absolutely repugnant. The same Keith Lowenfield will have in his possession, and only him, the statements of recount (SORs). These replace the statements of poll (SOPs). This is the very man using SOPs that were not available to the world to declare a victory for APNU+AFC and summoned a meeting of GECOM to accept his declaration. There is a common analogy humans use is this situation. It goes like this – this is like putting Dracula in charge of the blood bank.

Next, chains were found on some of the ballot boxes for Region 3 the keys to which no political parties had. The standard procedure is at the close of poll, the boxes are sealed and each party is given a key. Who put the chains on those boxes? Next – Simona Bromes and Carol Joseph, two APNU+AFC representatives have raised objections to what they have seen as abnormalities in the recounting of Region 2 votes. These are the very people who have told the world that they won the election but are now seeing abnormalities.

Don’t dismiss what Broomes and Joseph are doing. What they are doing is giving away the secret plan. I will come to that below. Next – water may have destroyed some ballots because the containers got soaked. Next – they are not counting boxes sequentially. The plan is unfolding.

Here now is my take on how the recount is going to end. APNU+AFC will raise countless objections to what they saw as irregularities. The three PNC commissioners are going to inform Singh and Lowenfield that GECOM cannot arrive at a conclusion based on what the recount showed. Singh will vote with the three PNC commissioners after Lowenfield would have presented to GECOM what the recount showed and his report is going to conclude that the recount is too flawed to declare a result. GECOM will conclude that the 2020 March poll cannot be considered as legal and legitimate.

APNU+AFC will agree to the holding of another election. Then Guyana will journey into the land of the bizarre. If the world’s geniuses get together and advise the 10 opposition parties to contest again, the next poll would be conducted with Singh, Lowenfield and Roxanne Myers in charge. David Granger and APNU+AFC will say that they cannot tell GECOM which staff to change and which to retain. Vincent Alexander will argue that why are you changing these people when they have done nothing wrong.

In the meantime, APNU+AFC remain in office and will go to the courts using the doctrine of necessity that Guyana must have a government. APNU+AFC will not agree to a joint government but will argue that it cannot leave office because there is no constitutional article that caters for an interim government or a government of national unity.

The US, Canada, EU, OAS, Commonwealth and CARICOM will not accept the political masturbation and legal corrugations of APNU+AFC and will impose sanctions. The sanction will hit hard and there is going to be sad confusion in Guyana. What happens from hereon, I really don’t want to guess. But I suspect that powerful international forces will impose a national government and insist that GECOM be rearranged. That is how I see it guys.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)