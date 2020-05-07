M&CC temporarily closes Stabroek Market after customers refuse to wear masks, sanitize

Officials from the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) were yesterday forced to temporarily shut the gates to the Stabroek Market after customers refused to wear masks and sanitize before entering.

This is according to the city Mayor Ubraj Narine.

Mr. Narine stated that he was in the area and saw hundreds of persons flouting the COVID-19 safety measure.

“The crowd wasn’t adhering to the measures implemented for the safety of Guyana and something had to be done,” Mayor Narine said.

The M&CC had stipulated that customers should form a line and wash their hands before entering the market. However, upon his inspection Mr. Ubraj observed that customers were refusing to do so and some became unruly.

As a result, city constabulary ranks were summoned.

According to sources, since the M&CC stated that vendors will be fined $5000 for not wearing masks, most were adhering to the regulations.

However, it is the customers that are refusing to do so.

At the Stabroek Market sinks are readily available for customer to use. However, persons have been making off with the soap.

The M&CC has ordered that only two of the four entry points will be open.

As of yesterday, Guyana’s Covid-19 cases and deaths remain at 93 and 10 respectively.