Latest update May 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Liza Phase One to produce 120,000 barrels by June

May 07, 2020 News 0

Since coming on stream on December 20, 2019, the Liza Phase One project in the Stabroek Block has produced over eight million barrels of oil with an average daily production of 75,000 to 80, 000 barrels of oil per day. Informing the media of this recently was Energy Department Head, Dr. Mark Bynoe.
During a press briefing on Monday, Dr. Bynoe said that the Liza Phase One project is expected to ramp up to full capacity by early June. By that time, it would be producing 120, 000 barrels of oil per day.
Turning his attention to a wider challenge in the global oil industry, Dr. Bynoe alluded to the fact that the depressed demand for oil has forced many producing countries to close off producing wells. But the same cannot be done for Guyana, expressed the Director. The official said he had several discussions with industry experts and the general impression is that Guyana should continue producing and do nothing that could jeopardize the operational integrity of the Liza well. The Director said that shutting down the well can prove costly and detrimental to any production from that reservoir.
The Liza Phase One Project is expected to last for 20 years. At the end of the approximately 20 year life of project, ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) would develop a plan to decommission the offshore production facilities. The plan would have to be approved by the government.

More in this category

Sports

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando...

May 07, 2020

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
Read More
Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different Continents Feels T20 is taking away the interest from 4-Day cricket

Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different...

May 07, 2020

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • HAS RELIGION FAILED US?

    The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019