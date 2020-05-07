Latest update May 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kingston oil spill contained – GPL

May 07, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) says that it managed to contain an oil spill at Kingston yesterday and an investigation to be conducted.
“An oil spill was discovered today, May 6th, 2020 within the compound of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL Inc.) Kingston Power Complex. A small amount of the spill seeped into the Demerara River,” the state-owned power company said.
Since the discovery, GPL said its personnel expedited industry standard safety, health and environmental procedures to contain the spill.
“The general public is hereby reassured that GPL’s efforts to contain the spill have thus far proven successful.”
Officials said that spill came from an old oil storage tank. The piping system had started to leak.
“GPL wishes to advise the general public that our company embraces industry standard fuel management practices and a thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent a reoccurrence,” GPL said.

More in this category

Sports

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando...

May 07, 2020

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
Read More
Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different Continents Feels T20 is taking away the interest from 4-Day cricket

Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different...

May 07, 2020

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • HAS RELIGION FAILED US?

    The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019