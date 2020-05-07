Kingston oil spill contained – GPL

Latest update May 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) says that it managed to contain an oil spill at Kingston yesterday and an investigation to be conducted.
“An oil spill was discovered today, May 6th, 2020 within the compound of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL Inc.) Kingston Power Complex. A small amount of the spill seeped into the Demerara River,” the state-owned power company said.
Since the discovery, GPL said its personnel expedited industry standard safety, health and environmental procedures to contain the spill.
“The general public is hereby reassured that GPL’s efforts to contain the spill have thus far proven successful.”
Officials said that spill came from an old oil storage tank. The piping system had started to leak.
“GPL wishes to advise the general public that our company embraces industry standard fuel management practices and a thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent a reoccurrence,” GPL said.
