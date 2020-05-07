Latest update May 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

May 07, 2020 Sports 0

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year.

The Regal Masters unit

The Orlando Cup 3 was scheduled to be played in mid-March, but it has been put on hold due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic.
Chairman of the Board of Directors for Orlando Softball Cricket League, Rajendra Sadeo recently told the media that he is hopeful that they can still pull-off the tournament at a re-scheduled date once things get back to normal.
He said that 24 teams have already signaled their intention to participate. In the 2018 edition of the tournament, Regal All stars won the open category, Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association claimed the over 45 segment and Orlando took the over 50 title.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Hardyal who is also the owner of the Regal teams (All stars, Masters and Legends) which are based in Georgetown, said they have to wait and see what transpires and hopefully it will be deemed safe for the tournament to be played. “The players’ safety is priority; they are the most important resources in staging a tournament so we cannot risk the safety of our players, we have to wait and see how this pandemic unfolds and take it from there,” he added.
Hardyal stated that prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, his players were fine tuning preparation for the tournament, but noted that it is very unfortunate the competition had to be rescheduled; however they will be waiting on a word from the organizers.
All-rounder Hardyal pointed out that once the competition comes off, they will be looking to go all the way in the open and masters’ categories. “We cannot practice as a team at the moment, but certainly the players can do some work at home and place some emphasis on the mental aspects on their game. Nevertheless we are confident of going all the way in both categories,” he posited.
Hardyal, who is also an executive member of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc, indicated that there are lots in store for softball locally when the sport resumes, but urged the players to be patient and practice safety at all times.
Among the players set to turn out for Regal, should the Orlando Cup 3 comes off are; Hardyal, Unnis Yusuf, Eon Abel, Rudolph Baker, Mahase Chunilall, David Harper, Fazal Rafiek, Laurie Singh, Parsram Persaud, Martin Dutchin, Eric Thomas, Navin Singh and Patrick Rooplall.

More in this category

Sports

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando...

May 07, 2020

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
Read More
Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different Continents Feels T20 is taking away the interest from 4-Day cricket

Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different...

May 07, 2020

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • HAS RELIGION FAILED US?

    The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019