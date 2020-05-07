Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year.

The Orlando Cup 3 was scheduled to be played in mid-March, but it has been put on hold due to the ongoing Corona virus pandemic.

Chairman of the Board of Directors for Orlando Softball Cricket League, Rajendra Sadeo recently told the media that he is hopeful that they can still pull-off the tournament at a re-scheduled date once things get back to normal.

He said that 24 teams have already signaled their intention to participate. In the 2018 edition of the tournament, Regal All stars won the open category, Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association claimed the over 45 segment and Orlando took the over 50 title.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Hardyal who is also the owner of the Regal teams (All stars, Masters and Legends) which are based in Georgetown, said they have to wait and see what transpires and hopefully it will be deemed safe for the tournament to be played. “The players’ safety is priority; they are the most important resources in staging a tournament so we cannot risk the safety of our players, we have to wait and see how this pandemic unfolds and take it from there,” he added.

Hardyal stated that prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, his players were fine tuning preparation for the tournament, but noted that it is very unfortunate the competition had to be rescheduled; however they will be waiting on a word from the organizers.

All-rounder Hardyal pointed out that once the competition comes off, they will be looking to go all the way in the open and masters’ categories. “We cannot practice as a team at the moment, but certainly the players can do some work at home and place some emphasis on the mental aspects on their game. Nevertheless we are confident of going all the way in both categories,” he posited.

Hardyal, who is also an executive member of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc, indicated that there are lots in store for softball locally when the sport resumes, but urged the players to be patient and practice safety at all times.

Among the players set to turn out for Regal, should the Orlando Cup 3 comes off are; Hardyal, Unnis Yusuf, Eon Abel, Rudolph Baker, Mahase Chunilall, David Harper, Fazal Rafiek, Laurie Singh, Parsram Persaud, Martin Dutchin, Eric Thomas, Navin Singh and Patrick Rooplall.