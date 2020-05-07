Latest update May 7th, 2020 2:50 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS!!! Political parties want the continuous publication of SORs

May 07, 2020 News 0

With the aim of ensuring transparency during the recount, Timothy Jonas, the Chairman of the A New United

Timothy Jonas, the Chairman ANUG

Guyana (ANUG), one of the parties contesting in the General and Regional Elections, today appealed to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to continuously generate the Statements of Recount (SOR) after agents have completed counting the ballot boxes.
Speaking to the media this afternoon, Jonas raised his concerns about the transparency of the recount process and noted how Guyanese, and the world to an extent, desire to know what is happening and how it is happening at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, the site dedicated to conduct the national recount.
Against this backdrop Jonas posited, “My concern is that when the ballot boxes are counted and Statement of Recount is done, it is my view that those SORs need to be tabulated on an ongoing basis publicly, so that everyone could see that a ballot box is completed.
He added that his party’s concern was brought forward to the Guyana Elections Commission yesterday and thought that the Commission had agreed upon such.
However he said, “I understand today that GECOM is going to hold onto their SORs, not show anyone, and at the end of the day, when it’s all done, give you the calculation or the tabulation of the total recount for each region.”
GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolands Ward asserted that the Commission will be meeting to rectify that issue, along with the Order.

More in this category

Sports

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando Cup 3 participation

Hardyal says safety is priority, but remains optimistic on Orlando...

May 07, 2020

Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
Read More
Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different Continents Feels T20 is taking away the interest from 4-Day cricket

Nagamootoo played his 5 Tests in five different...

May 07, 2020

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • HAS RELIGION FAILED US?

    The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019