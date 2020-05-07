BREAKING NEWS!!! Political parties want the continuous publication of SORs

With the aim of ensuring transparency during the recount, Timothy Jonas, the Chairman of the A New United

Guyana (ANUG), one of the parties contesting in the General and Regional Elections, today appealed to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to continuously generate the Statements of Recount (SOR) after agents have completed counting the ballot boxes.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, Jonas raised his concerns about the transparency of the recount process and noted how Guyanese, and the world to an extent, desire to know what is happening and how it is happening at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, the site dedicated to conduct the national recount.

Against this backdrop Jonas posited, “My concern is that when the ballot boxes are counted and Statement of Recount is done, it is my view that those SORs need to be tabulated on an ongoing basis publicly, so that everyone could see that a ballot box is completed.

He added that his party’s concern was brought forward to the Guyana Elections Commission yesterday and thought that the Commission had agreed upon such.

However he said, “I understand today that GECOM is going to hold onto their SORs, not show anyone, and at the end of the day, when it’s all done, give you the calculation or the tabulation of the total recount for each region.”

GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolands Ward asserted that the Commission will be meeting to rectify that issue, along with the Order.