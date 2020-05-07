BREAKING NEWS!!! Political parties want the continuous publication of SORs

Latest update May 7th, 2020 2:50 PM
With the aim of ensuring transparency during the recount, Timothy Jonas, the Chairman of the A New United
Guyana (ANUG), one of the parties contesting in the General and Regional Elections, today appealed to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to continuously generate the Statements of Recount (SOR) after agents have completed counting the ballot boxes.
Speaking to the media this afternoon, Jonas raised his concerns about the transparency of the recount process and noted how Guyanese, and the world to an extent, desire to know what is happening and how it is happening at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, the site dedicated to conduct the national recount.
Against this backdrop Jonas posited, “My concern is that when the ballot boxes are counted and Statement of Recount is done, it is my view that those SORs need to be tabulated on an ongoing basis publicly, so that everyone could see that a ballot box is completed.
He added that his party’s concern was brought forward to the Guyana Elections Commission yesterday and thought that the Commission had agreed upon such.
However he said, “I understand today that GECOM is going to hold onto their SORs, not show anyone, and at the end of the day, when it’s all done, give you the calculation or the tabulation of the total recount for each region.”
GECOM Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolands Ward asserted that the Commission will be meeting to rectify that issue, along with the Order.
May 07, 2020Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
May 07, 2020
May 06, 2020
May 06, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
Spread over the past six weeks, are commentaries that adumbrate my attitude on how the drama is going to end. I have been... more
The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]