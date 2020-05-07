Breaking News!!! Day Two of National Recount off to a smooth start

Latest update May 7th, 2020 10:39 AM

Day Two of National Recount off to a smooth start

Despite the minor hiccups yesterday, Day Two of the National Recount has started promptly and the process is moving in a smooth direction.
David Patterson, who spoke to reporters outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center stated that the process commenced around 8:08am, and has been running smoothly so far.

