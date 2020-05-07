Breaking News!!! Day Two of National Recount off to a smooth start

Latest update May 7th, 2020 10:39 AM
Despite the minor hiccups yesterday, Day Two of the National Recount has started promptly and the process is moving in a smooth direction.
David Patterson, who spoke to reporters outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center stated that the process commenced around 8:08am, and has been running smoothly so far.
May 07, 2020Captain of Regal Masters Mahendra Hardyal said the safety of players is of paramount importance, but remains optimistic that the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played later in the year. The Orlando Cup 3...
May 07, 2020
May 06, 2020
May 06, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
Spread over the past six weeks, are commentaries that adumbrate my attitude on how the drama is going to end. I have been... more
The politicians are not only to be blamed for the moral crisis facing the nation. The main culprits are the members of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]