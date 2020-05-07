A Tribute to Comrade Feroze

By Clement J. Rohee

Do I know the Comrade?

Yes! I know the Comrade!

Sheik Feroze Mohammed is his name,

A youth leader from Canje he came.

To fulfill a task the PPP to him did give,

knowing his capacities would never go downhill;

With youthful exuberance he did lead the charge,

a ton of initiatives for the PPP’s influence only to enlarge;

Discover he did a shell for an organization he was asked to rebuild,

‘Twas for him to beat, in to shape as if on an anvil.

Never failing to make the goal attractive,

interactive and pro-active he had to be, if the task at hand he must make impactive politically.

Among his Comrades he imparted the wide knowledge he gained,

always readily available never with disdain;

Theory without practice was anathema to him,

‘Twas a drain to the brain he would not entertain;

Many a cadre did he mould,

preparing them for the tasks they should,

Outstanding were the results

the influence of the party did grow,

to a wider spread of followers in flow.

No place for those who wished to feather bed nor to walk around as if with a swelled head.

Of great help to him were the scientific teachings,

Never slavish nor doctrinaire in his ideological leanings,

Nay, he would constantly say,

the science must always be living, like a rush as it were, of adrenaline,

never must a believer end up to be like a faded and discarded, mannequin.

Reminded of the famous call “Give me a handful of revolutionaries and I will overturn Russia”

With a handful of seasoned comrades the credit to Feroze must go,

Rebuilding as if from scratch the PYO youth arm of the party of Guyana’s independence hero.

Head of Youth and student organization was he,

Champion lecturer at Accabre always on the look out for quality,

inviting comments from those who wished to compete,

Building contacts for international solidarity,

a message he said one day will surely bring reciprocity,

Into a mass organization the PYO did grow,

an organization blazing the trail with audacity, full of gusto

To parliament as an elected member he went,

fully prepared to take on a fraudulent government;

Speaking eloquently and persuasive as can be,

He trumped many a government parliamentarian wannabe;

No speaker on education nor ideology was better than he,

Research and preparation the main weapons used he;

Theory and practice he skillfully combined,

With the history of his country and the PPP thoroughly intertwined;

Master of organization no other to find;

steadfast yet flexible at meetings was he, but to the classics never a blind eye turned he.

Free and fair elections with others he fought,

With Feroze in charge of Party elections machinery was never a second thought,

victory was certain with sacrifice beyond the call of duty,

Every Comrade he called upon to fall in line for the victory.

The first Minister of Home Affairs of 1992 was he,

executing calmly his duties with patience and tenacity;

Known to be a sector perceived as a basket for fetching water,

With some justification he requested no longer to serve in an increasingly demanding sector.

Some who once fought at his side

by the wayside did fall,

while others to money and power opportunistically did crawl;

Feroze stood tall, never flinching,ever green in the midst of it all,

In thought and action wherever he was found to be,

a true champion of country and people yet what a terribly modest Comrade was he.