“We must build on the success our fore parents fought for” – Region Six Chairman urges on Indian Arrival Day

Yesterday hundreds of Guyanese, particularly of East Indian descent, observed and celebrated the 182nd Anniversary of Indian Arrival Day. However, the auspicious observance was very different this year. In Berbice, a huge event is usually planned at Plantation Highbury, East Bank Berbice which is recorded as the first place East Indians arrived as indentured labourers.

This could not be done this year owing to the orders implemented to curb the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic has caused many events to be cancelled and has forced Guyana into a mandatory semi-lockdown where persons are confined to their homes unless it is necessary for them to head out.

But while there was no celebration with Indian dances, skits, poems and lengthy speeches to commemorate the day, the Berbice Indian Arrival Day Committee headed by Attorney-at-law, Chandra Sohan, along with members of the committee ventured to the location at Highbury and held an intimate gathering. There they sat and chat for a while and indulged in a few treats prepared by the members as well. Villagers from Highbury and throughout Berbice, together with persons from other parts of Guyana who would normally grace the special day at Highbury, were forced to observe the day at home.

In a Facebook post, head of the committee, Chandra Sohan wished all Guyanese of Indian decent, on behalf of the the Berbice Indian Cultural Committee (BICC), a Happy Arrival Day. He noted, “Today marks 182 years since the arrival of the first set of Indians who set foot on this land at Plantation Highbury on the East Bank of Berbice. Unfortunately, we cannot celebrate our culture and proud heritage as we have been doing annually

at Highbury. However, we ask that our people observe the restrictions and stay committed to making our beloved country a better place for all Guyanese.”

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, who is normally among the speakers on the day of the event attended by hundreds, spoke with Kaieteur News from his home and expressed that while it is unfortunate that the day had to be passed so quietly, it is also an opportunity for persons to sit back and reflect in their quiet time at home about the many struggles the foreparents of East Indians endured that ultimately contributed to the country.

“Unfortunately, this year is different from all the other years and that is obvious because the whole world today is ripped by the COVID-19 disease and so in order to safeguard people’s lives and to ensure our health system is preserved, what happened today is all in the interest of the people who normally would have gone there to celebrate the day,” he said.

Armogan opined that because of the current situation, people are more understanding and have accepted the idea of observing the day from their homes.

“We know how important the day is, but people will stay home and observe the day. It doesn’t have to erupt in any big celebration, once we observe the day and recognise why our foreparents came here, how hard they worked and what they contributed to our country, I think that is more important,” the Chairman underscored.

He expressed that this particular experience has provided the opportunity “to reflect on how our ancestors contributed to the development of Guyana. We must never forget the contributions that our foreparents made to this country and we must continue to be proud, observe and pay tribute to their hard work. We must continue to build on the success our foreparents fought for to make sure that their rights were preserved through their activities,

they stood their ground and were able to stand up to the pressures. So, it is a lesson too so that we can learn that we must stand up in what we believe and stand up for the rights of the people and we must stand up for democracy.”

While Armogan is sure that the world will never be the same after the pandemic, he believes that people will now have to adapt to possibly a new way of living. He took the opportunity to implore Guyanese to follow the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Public Health and wished all Guyanese a Happy Indian Arrival Day.

Along with the location at Highbury, there is also an Indian Arrival Day Monument at Palmyra Junction.

On January 13, 1838, the Whitby left the shores of India with 249 immigrants on board and arrived in Guyana on the May 5, 1838 after a voyage of 112 days. Five immigrants died during the voyage. The MV Whitby left for Berbice and landed 164 passengers at Highbury, East Bank Berbice, nearly 12 miles from New Amsterdam.