The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

By Sean Devers

Uttamkumar Isurdeen is a thirty-five-year-old unemployed father of one and depends on a wheelchair for his mobility after he was involved in a vehicular accident in 2010 that damaged his spinal cord.

Before the accident Uttamkumar was a softball and Tapeball cricketer.

This should have been a heart wrenching and depressing story but Isurdeen exudes positivity despite his disability and this is an inspirational tale of a man who is defying the odds and making Lemonade with the Lemons faith has thrown him.

It is motivating and inspiring how the unexpected talent as a Wheelchair Racer has brought light back into his life and put smiles on faces of those who care about him.

“In 2017 the Guyana Special Olympics partnered with Digicel to organise a day of sports for persons with disabilities at the National Park and where I began doing Wheelchair racing in my manual Wheelchair in the 5Km event,” said Uttamkumar, explaining how he got involved in Wheelchair racing.

Isurdeen, who hails from Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo coast, remembered 10 years ago when he was in the front passenger seat of a minibus which was being driven at a reckless rate, resulting in it flipping several times and seriously injuring the passengers on board.

Many would have drowned in self-pity but with the unflinching support of his wife Sharon, who is now the sole breadwinner of the family which include his son Narindra Isurdeen, Uttamkumar is now Guyana’s leading Wheelchair Racer.

“Yes, my life changed completely due to taking part in wheelchair racing, I focus on fitness, health, eating right and I am always anxious for another event. Its takes away my horrible past, especially just being injured and how and what will happen after day by day,” Uttamkumar revealed.

He races in his Wheelchair with ‘running’ athletes when competing in the South American 10k, Courts 10k, Burgette Williams Forde 10k, Aquatic Starz 5km and Andy Medas 5km road races.

Uttamkumar also participates in the Cycle races in National Park with Hassan Mohammed regularly.

Almost a year ago he received a prosthetics brace to support his hips, knees, ankles and feet to help him to stand.

The Isurdeen family resides in Industry Railway Embankment, East Coast, Demerara but is presently with his family on the Essequibo Coast and is forever grateful to everyone who has helped him, especially his wife who a Teacher.

“I thank everyone who provided to make my life much better and I am looking forward for a brighter future.

Being a wheelchair racer feels good because it helps me feel that I’m back to normal again despite not walking and eases the pain of being out of touch with friends. I always do my best in training and racing, it’s not easy but I believe and a positive mind-set is key.

“I always believed that being injured and not lying down. We must be fit and healthy to have a longer life. I love to sweat and being fit is a part of the therapy,” informed Uttamkumar.

“The training is lots of hard work plus very costly too and I have to take chances Training by wheeling on the public road very early in the mornings between 5 to 6am. Sometimes I go to National park too,” the dedicated Uttamkumar explained.

“Due to my accident I couldn’t work due to spinal cord injuries I suffered. I’m trying my best to get a suitable job to work and support my family. Hoping for the best as soon Government is installed and Oil sector is booming. So things will be easy and there should be lots of opportunities,” added the wheelchair racer.

He said his aim is qualifying for the Paralympics but he needs a Coach, the correct wheelchair, plus lot of training.

“I would be glad for a proper functioning executive body, so Special Olympics can rise and everyone can have an enjoyable future. I would also like to see more meets and training,” continued Uttamkumar.

“My most memorable moment at a sports event was watching live CPL games at Stadium with my family and meeting and greeting cricketers. My son who knows all cricketers. But I wish I can get E-Networks cable so I can watch other cricket on TV,” said the brave fighter who loves cricket.

“I would love to see more to be done for Special Olympics. We need a Coach, special accessible facilities, more funding and international Meets.

“My dream is to work and provide for my family, also owning a proper manual wheelchair so my life can be easier and see my son playing professional cricket. I also dream of us being a happy family despite being in a wheelchair.

Plus, another thing is that transportation is a major problem for me to move around, I used to drive before and acquired my license, so I can relearn to drive with an adaptive driving controls, it simple. I wish for a vehicle soon so my life will be easier,” informed Uttamkumar.

Uttamkumar says people have to respect the Corona virus and disclosed that he now train indoors.

“It’s affecting our family too, thankfully my wife is being paid her full salary although her Students can’t go to school. But the Rent and bills still have to be paid and she is the breadwinner,” concluded Uttamkumar.

He urged all Guyanese to obey the guidelines set out by the Health Ministry and WHO and to stay at home unless they have urgent things to do and remember the social distancing.

To a man who sees the glass half full rather half empty, it would great if could see his dream come true but if not live a satisfied life with his wife, who has been his angel and see his son continue to improve his cricketing abilities.