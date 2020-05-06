Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM
National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus
pandemic.
The certified fitness trainer and nutritionist’s initiative is welcomed since all gyms have been closed to help tackle the spread of this disease and Henry explained that the COV-fit camp is cognisant of the social distancing guidelines and is taking the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Henry noted that, “Even though it is a group activity, we keep persons in a relatively far distance away from each other and that is possible because we have tons and tons of space at Durban Park. In addition, it is not a large group of persons I am working with. It’s a maximum of only 10 persons per session.”
Henry shared that the COV-fit camp started only three weeks ago and it runs Monday to Friday with two one-hour sessions which begins at 05:30hrs.
The former rugby champion who has won a total of eight titles playing with the Green Machine; Guyana’s senior men’s rugby team, reminisced that, “I was always passionate about health and fitness even before I got certified. If you check my track record, I have also competed in powerlifting, in addition to my known exploits on the rugby pitch.”
“It’s a venture I have been looking to get into a long time and I used this opportunity during the serious covid-19 pandemic to do my part in help keeping persons’ immune systems up through exercise.”
May 06, 2020National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
May 06, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 04, 2020
I have no respect for Lincoln Lewis as a person and a trade unionist. The only reason I am into an explanation of a fiction... more
When people are unwilling to accept the truth about themselves, they resort to blaming others. Finding a scapegoat for our... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced downtime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]