Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020 Sports 0

National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus

Theo Henry oversees Ellio Cameron during a training session in the recent past.

pandemic.
The certified fitness trainer and nutritionist’s initiative is welcomed since all gyms have been closed to help tackle the spread of this disease and Henry explained that the COV-fit camp is cognisant of the social distancing guidelines and is taking the necessary measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Henry noted that, “Even though it is a group activity, we keep persons in a relatively far distance away from each other and that is possible because we have tons and tons of space at Durban Park. In addition, it is not a large group of persons I am working with. It’s a maximum of only 10 persons per session.”
Henry shared that the COV-fit camp started only three weeks ago and it runs Monday to Friday with two one-hour sessions which begins at 05:30hrs.
The former rugby champion who has won a total of eight titles playing with the Green Machine; Guyana’s senior men’s rugby team, reminisced that, “I was always passionate about health and fitness even before I got certified. If you check my track record, I have also competed in powerlifting, in addition to my known exploits on the rugby pitch.”
“It’s a venture I have been looking to get into a long time and I used this opportunity during the serious covid-19 pandemic to do my part in help keeping persons’ immune systems up through exercise.”

More in this category

Sports

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read More
The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton Says Marshall fastest bowler he faced

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton...

May 05, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few...

May 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019