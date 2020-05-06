Plane landing without passengers

Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM
May 06, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
GEGONE people dem impossible. But dem easing we stress with joke fuh full yuh belly.
GEGONE decide dat deh gon be audio-streaming the count. Dat mean yuh gon hear de counting but yuh can’t see who scratching dem head, dem foot, sleeping or counting de ballots.
Dat gat fuh be de joke of de decade. Is like a firm wah does pack oranges. But instead of de manager seeing how the oranges pack, he hearing when it happening. “Bossman, one bag pack… two bags pack …three bags pack …four bags pack…”
Dem boys can imagine how the count gan go. “One vote for Claw-dette… two vote for Mingo… three votes for Lolofield…”
But de best joke is de one bout de guvment. The Carter Centre want come back fuh be part of de recount. De US gyal, Sarah-Ann write for dem come back.
But the guvment tell dem: “De plane can come but nat de passengers.”
Is like if you send yuh car to school without de children.
Tek a good laugh, clear yuh belly and wait fuh mo joke from GEGONE.
It will be comedy hour non-stop.
Talk half and try peeping wha going on in de counting stations dem at Arthur Chung.
