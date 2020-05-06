Pensioner killed on pedestrian crossing… Frustrated family accepts financial offer

A little over three months after 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharran was fatally struck down on a pedestrian crossing, the pensioner’s family has accepted a financial settlement from the accused driver.

While not disclosing the sum that the family accepted, a relative confirmed that the transaction was done and that an attorney was present. But are they satisfied with the offer?

“We are not satisfied,” a relative told Kaieteur News during a telephone interview yesterday. “Who would be satisfied?

The relative indicated that the family had grown “tired of running round” seeking information from the police about the investigation.

Police had identified the driver as Ying Guomin, a Chinese national with a Robb Street address.

In March, legal sources had said that office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended that Ying be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The report was sent to the DPP in late February.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles had told Kaieteur News that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation following concerns from the victim’s family that the probe was stalled.

Ramcharran, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by Ying, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.

The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.

She succumbed three days later.

Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.

The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.