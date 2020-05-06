Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ministry records 10th COVID-19 death

May 06, 2020 News 0

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) last evening announced the 10th death in Guyana as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The particulars of that death, however, have not yet been released by the Health Ministry.
According to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, 93 have thus far tested positive for the disease, taking the number of conducted tests to 680.
The number of persons in institutional isolation continues to rise, as the Health Ministry reported that 56 are now in their facilities, while six are in quarantine.
Additionally, three have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the numbers of recovered cases remain at 27.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 3,435,894 cases globally, with 239,604 deaths. In the region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases is 1,433,756 cases with 77,827 deaths.

More in this category

Sports

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read More
The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton Says Marshall fastest bowler he faced

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton...

May 05, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few...

May 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019