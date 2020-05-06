Ministry records 10th COVID-19 death

Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) last evening announced the 10th death in Guyana as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The particulars of that death, however, have not yet been released by the Health Ministry.
According to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, 93 have thus far tested positive for the disease, taking the number of conducted tests to 680.
The number of persons in institutional isolation continues to rise, as the Health Ministry reported that 56 are now in their facilities, while six are in quarantine.
Additionally, three have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the numbers of recovered cases remain at 27.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 3,435,894 cases globally, with 239,604 deaths. In the region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases is 1,433,756 cases with 77,827 deaths.
May 06, 2020National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
May 06, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 04, 2020
I have no respect for Lincoln Lewis as a person and a trade unionist. The only reason I am into an explanation of a fiction... more
When people are unwilling to accept the truth about themselves, they resort to blaming others. Finding a scapegoat for our... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced downtime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]