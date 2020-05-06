Ministry records 10th COVID-19 death

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) last evening announced the 10th death in Guyana as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The particulars of that death, however, have not yet been released by the Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, 93 have thus far tested positive for the disease, taking the number of conducted tests to 680.

The number of persons in institutional isolation continues to rise, as the Health Ministry reported that 56 are now in their facilities, while six are in quarantine.

Additionally, three have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the numbers of recovered cases remain at 27.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 3,435,894 cases globally, with 239,604 deaths. In the region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases is 1,433,756 cases with 77,827 deaths.