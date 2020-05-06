Jagdeo’s libel, Nigel Hughes, my research, my life

I have no respect for Lincoln Lewis as a person and a trade unionist. The only reason I am into an explanation of a fiction Lewis has published about me is because it involves Nigel Hughes. Nigel is an immense talent. Nigel is a personal friend. Nigel is someone I owe a debt to that I may never repay. Nigel is a human who has my deepest of respect and admiration.

Lewis wrote the following; “Today he (Kissoon) toes the line due to Jagdeo dropping the court case and according to him he cannot reveal the agreement signed that resulted in the case being dropped. I say to Freddie, reveal the agreement.” Here is how the Jagdeo libel writ came to an end without any input from me or Nigel.

Mr. Jagdeo lawyers indicated to Justice Reynolds that the plaintiff would like to discontinue the trial because the era in which the writ was relevant has gone and there was no point pursuing the trial any further. The continuation of the case was based solely on my decision. In court, Nigel asked me what I wanted to do. I remember my exact output to him. I told him after eight years if this trial continues what happens to me if he is at the UN as ambassador or president of Guyana.

There was a huge smile on his face. He told me not to worry but I told him life has seen too many things we never believe could happen and I don’t want the case to go on and he may not be around. Nigel is a brilliant advocate and I was not prepared to take a chance with the case in the future without him. I agreed with Mr. Jagdeo’s decision to discontinue the case. The lawyers for both sides signed the necessary non-disclosure document which binds me not to write about the discontinuation.

Nigel is a party to the contract I signed. I would be insulting his legal standing if I write about the issue. I will only do so only if he indicates to me that he has no legal problem in me doing so. I now move on to the second fiction of Lewis.

He accused me of taking money from UG to do my sabbatical research and did not do it. I forgive Lewis for not knowing how a university operates. If you do not submit a sabbatical research, it is in your contract that you cannot continue at the university. My sabbatical research was completed in 2004. The PPP victimized me in 2012 when my contract was not renewed. I spent seven more years at UG after my sabbatical research. I never received one cent, even one cent from UG for my research

My sabbatical project was titled; “The Great Paradox in Guyanese History: Indians’ Attitude to the PPP and the PNC.” The manuscript would have made an excellent book so I applied to UG to have it published. The excuses were many but I know UG administration was not interested. In journalism, you do not seek resource assistance. It is a sacred principle in journalism.

I recently appealed in my column two weeks ago to start a fund for health workers. Business tycoon, Sattaur Gafoor and his wife contacted me with a donation. I asked both to channel it through Mr. Glenn Lall. I wanted the book published so I approach a long time, special friend, Carl Singh, who at the time was Chancellor of the Judiciary. He was willing to help but it was stupid of me to ask him knowing the status he held.

My friend Kampta Karran, at the time, the CEO of the Ethnic Relations Commission had recently published a book by Peepal Tree in London (“Race and Ethnicity in Guyana”), agreed to help. I gave the manuscript to Kampta and waited on him to do the necessary transaction. This was not to be. Kampta died suddenly.

There are tall fictions in Lewis’ mediocre attempts to do what countless others have tried the past forty years to do – paint my character with mud. I am still here without any public evidence of wrong –doing. Lewis accused me of trying to influence the press not to publish his views. For obvious reason, he cannot name the media houses and their editors because he knows he would be embarrassed. Lewis also accused me for one long month in the newspapers of dictating the shape of the struggle of the two unions at UG. I don’t know where Lewis got the knowledge that I am so authority-laden that I can influence powerful media houses and esteemed professors at UG.

If I had any influence.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)