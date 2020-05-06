HAB-IT, Swiss Machinery introduce measures to cater to customers during COVID-19

The coronavirus has opened up a completely new world of pain and challenges; moreover, Habit International (HAB-IT) and Swiss Machinery are putting their resources together to help customers manage their business from home.

In this regard, the Public Road, East Bank Demerara companies have issued a release which states that “we are still operating all of our services and are going to do everything in our power to continue to serve you in the way you’ve come to expect from us at both HAB-IT and Swiss Machinery.”

Further to this, it was noted that, “We are going to introduce additional services with discounted prices to serve you while you remain safe at home. This will entail working harder to keep both companies and our phone lines open beyond the normal business hours.”

Shopping and Shipping

In addition to its many savings programme, it was revealed that HAB IT is now offering five reward points during this challenging time for each dollar of airfreight cost. These, it was noted, can be redeemed for reward credit to further lower customers’ shipping cost or they can save the points in their account to be used at any future date. “The best way to use this service at this time is to order on line, pay with your credit card, have the item shipped to your free mail box and create your airway bill from our user friendly website all in the comfort of your home,” the release outlined.

For those who do not have a free mail box, HAB-IT is inviting persons to visit its www.habinternational.net immediately and register for a free mail box which will be their own private mailing address in Miami. However, if a customer needs further guidance or direction, they can do so by calling: 233-2496/98 or 231-9578/79 to speak with a representative. “If you do not have a credit card, we will shop for you and you will pay as directed without visiting our office,” it revealed.

International Supply Chain

It was also revealed that, “Our active supply chain can source almost any product that is not available in Guyana and ship to you in a time sensitive manner using the many shopping and shipping options available to us, and we want to remind Swiss customers that HAB IT uses the resources of Swiss Machinery to source almost any mechanical part to keep our customers productive by limiting your down time.” Once the item arrives in Guyana, “we will use the best transportation system to get your shipment to you regardless of where you reside. This includes, but is not limited to, aircraft or boat service for interior locations and Parika wharf for customers who use this way of transportation.”

Swiss Machinery has an inventory of thousands of diesel engine and fuel pump parts for most engines and has introduced a “will call service” which will allows customers to call ahead with their request. “We will get your parts ready for you to pick up at an agreed time or we will get the parts to you using the fastest and most convenient shipping method. If the part is not available locally, we will request the services of HAB IT to source and ship to you from U.S.A. in a time sensitive manner,” the released assured.

A new pick-up and delivery service for repairs has also been introduced which is designed to accommodate customers living close or as far as interior locations, it was noted. Moreover, customers can “Just send your complete engine or engine components such as crankshaft, engine head, engine blocks, diesel fuel pump, water pump, turbo and any other component to us and we will collect from any car or bus park, Ogle airport, cargo boat travelling to Port Kaituma or Matthew’s Ridge or any interior location. We can also collect from Parika wharf to facilitate Essequibo islands such as Hog Island, Wakenaam and Leguan. We will repair and return your unit to you using the fastest and most convenient way to keep you productive.”

Minibus and automotive discount

Efforts are also being made to reach out to the hurting owners of minibuses and taxis who are forced to carry less passengers resulting in lower revenue. As such, the release revealed the assistance forthcoming to this faction includes an offer of “10% discount on all machining services to your engines which include, but is not limited, to repairs to crankshaft, engine blocks, engine head, fuel pump and any machining jobs such as polyurethane bushing for steering, damage thread repairs and any other machining or fabricating jobs.”

Payment

With travelling restrictions, measures have been put in place to facilitate payment. “We have established accounts for you to be able to pay for both HAB and Swiss Services at any commercial bank or GTT mobile money. You can get that information by calling HAB IT at 233-2496, 233-2498, 231-9578 or 231-9579. For Swiss customers call 233-2495, 233-3821 or 233-2330,” the release quipped.

This programme will remain active for one month or could be extended depending on the severity of the pandemic, it was revealed as “We’re in this together”.