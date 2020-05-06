Donald Trump deserves praise, reelection for Covid-19 response

Dear Editor,

It is most fortunate that Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States in 2016; had he lost, the current pandemic would have been catastrophic to the western world. Trump’s leadership has been bold and innovative; it has not been stymied by the weakness of politically correct liberalism.

In 2016, I wrote a Note on Facebook to explain to my friends why I supported Trump, entitled “The Ideological Divide: A Conservative View” in which, I said, “I think Trump is running for President because he is simply alarmed at the state of the Union, it has been degenerating at a rapid pace, weak foreign policy, weak trade deals, weak, weak, weak, America, everyone’s policeman, being taken advantage of by ‘friends’ he understands that America has paid an enormous price for these friendships and cannot continue to do so, world stability depends on a strong America and its friends must pay their share of the bill.” ’45’ has delivered on his promise to make America great again, and now he is making a difference in the COVID 19 pandemic with real leadership.

President Donald Trump closed the borders/airports to China much earlier than anyone else suggested, Trump labeled COVID 19 the ‘China virus’ and the ‘Wuhan virus’ and the liberals shouted “racism” and tiptoed around the Chinese in that politically correct way of theirs. We are now finding out that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is a mere nine miles away from the ‘wet market’ where China claims the virus originated. Only the naive would believe that is a coincidence. Trump’s instincts are unmatched and were spot on early in this crisis and many lives were saved as a result. Liberals would rather have left the airports open than offend the Chinese, hundreds of thousands would have died because they can’t handle the truth.

Democrats in America have blindly fought every word uttered by Trump in a display of ignorance unmatched in my lifetime; when Trump said “So, supposedly we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way” it was spun and made fun of but it turns out that Trump is capable of understanding creative thinking and science much better than most, Trump was referring to the Healight Platform Technology being developed by researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a medical device which consists of LED lighting that would be inserted down the trachea of COVID-19 patients to bring controlled ultraviolet light into the patient. The LA Times described it as “UV light to be used as a disinfectant in treating COVID-19 patients,” It is no surprise that such an innovative idea would catch the imagination of ’45’.

While the liberals were busy appeasing the Chinese with platitudes, China was engaging in a PR campaign to suggest that the virus did not originate in Wuhan. From the beginning, China has been lying to the World about the origin and characteristics of the virus. The Chinese lied about every aspect of the outbreak and they continue to lie; these lies have made the death tolls higher and the search for a cure/vaccination that much harder.

Given that China has been bold enough to tell bald-faced lies about the origin of the virus, the world must hold China accountable for its actions that have cost trillions of dollars in economic losses. The only world leader that will be able to stand up to China and make them pay is Donald Trump; no doubt others will hastily join the line behind him to collect their pound of flesh. The world should be thankful for Trump’s leadership in ridding us of the Chinese virus and his innovation will be well appreciated when it comes time to make them pay for the damage done. The greatest gift America can give the world will be a second term for the greatest President they have ever seen. Re-elect 45.

Respectfully

Robin Singh