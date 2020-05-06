Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM

Caribbean Airlines planes sanitized above int’l standards – to continue social distancing after commercial flights resume

May 06, 2020 News 0

Caribbean Airlines is assuring that it has been sanitizing its aircraft in keeping with international standards.

CAL says it is sanitizing its planes and intends to continue social distancing when commercial flights resume.

“The airline advises that its aircraft cabins are cleaned above international standards and the chemicals used meet the requirements of the World Health Organization, the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Centre for Disease Control as effective for use against viruses including COVID-19,” the Trinidad-headquartered airline said.
It has been flying for years on the New York to Georgetown route.
However, recent COVID-19 measures to restrict passengers to Guyana have seen local airports closed and CAL’s planes grounded with many countries taking similar precautions.
Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera, stated: “The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that we’ve had to make changes to our operations and in-flight service because nothing is more important than the security, safety and comfort of our employees and customers.”
CAL said it is monitoring the air quality in the cabins with the Boeing 737 jet fleet equipped with state-of-the-art high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97 percent of particles.
“High contact surfaces such as tray tables, seatbelts and armrests are cleaned before every flight and at every station using internationally approved cleaners.”
The airline said it conforms that social distancing is in place on its domestic operations and once international service resumes, social distancing will be practised at check-in, on board and other areas.
Caribbean Airlines has also indicated that passenger loads will be limited and its crew will operate in full compliance with the instructions of the Public Health and other authorities in the jurisdictions in which the airline operates.

 

