Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Breaking News! 12 juvenile inmates on the run after Sophia breakout -police sources

May 06, 2020 News 0

Twelve juvenile prisoners last night escaped from the Sophia holding center.
Police sources said the males beat police guards after breaking out of their cells.
They were being held on charges ranging from murder to other serious offences.
(More to come in tomorrow’s edition of Kaieteur News)

More in this category

Sports

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

Rugby coach launches COV-fit camp

May 06, 2020

National rugby coach and fitness enthusiast, Theo Henry, has recently launched a COV-fit camp at the Durban Park in a bid to help persons stay healthy and active during the coronavirus pandemic. The...
Read More
The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer Uttamkumar Isurdeen ‘Differently abled Athlete’ dreams of working again to provide for his family

The inspiring story of Wheelchair Racer...

May 06, 2020

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton Says Marshall fastest bowler he faced

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton...

May 05, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few...

May 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019