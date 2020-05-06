Breaking News! 12 juvenile inmates on the run after Sophia breakout -police sources

Latest update May 6th, 2020 1:05 AM
Twelve juvenile prisoners last night escaped from the Sophia holding center.
Police sources said the males beat police guards after breaking out of their cells.
They were being held on charges ranging from murder to other serious offences.
(More to come in tomorrow’s edition of Kaieteur News)
