Another car ploughs into “jinxed” Bagotstown residence

By Renay Sambach

Over the past nine years, Faizal Razak and his family have had to deal with several motorists crashing into their Bagotstown residence. Yesterday, for the ninth time, an early morning accident occurred resulting, yet again, in more damage to a section of the residence.

Fortunately, reports suggest that there was no loss of life or limb.

Forty-seven-year-old Razak told Kaieteur News that he has been living at the Lot 35 Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara residence for the past 15 years and that he has experienced nine cars, including one yesterday, crashing into his property, since 2011.

According to Razak, who shares the home with his wife and teenage daughter, around 01:30hrs yesterday, he heard a loud crashing noise shortly after he recognized the sound of two speeding cars. On investigating, he saw a silver car stuck in the grill of his fence.

Razak said that police ranks arrived at the accident scene around 02:30hrs and queried whether he was going to the Police Station to make a report. However, Razak said that he told the police ranks that he will make a report later in the day.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, the car was already removed from the fence and Razak was consulting with carpenters for an estimate of the damage that the vehicle caused. Razak said that the driver has since promised to return on Saturday to facilitate fixing the damage.

“The driver told me that he will come Saturday to fix my fence and stuff…but I can’t wait on him because many times before when the drivers them tell me they would come back to fix the damage, nothing ain’t happen,” the man said.

Pointing to the aftermath of the accident, including damage to a section of his fence, a shed and the side of his house, the homeowner appeared especially despondent. The grill from his fence was almost folded in half, his shed was slanted on one side and a few wooden boards on his house were cracked.

April 20, 2020 was the date of the eighth accident, which caused damage to Razak’s home. Sadly, on that occasion two young men also died when the car in which they were travelling, crashed into a median, a utility pole and Razak’s property.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Courtney Marcus and 20-year-old Ronaldo Simmons, said to be best friends of Peters Hall, East Bank Demerara.

Among the accidents that caused damage to Razak’s home was one in August 2011 when a car flew off the road and spectacularly landed sideways in the upper flat living room area, leaving the homeowner and others dumbfounded.

The driver of the motorcar, PJJ 6704, was heading south along the East Bank Demerara (EBD) Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which ploughed through a fence across the road, rode up a small mound and flew through the air into the upper living room of the premises.

That accident occurred also in the morning hours, around 04:45hrs. Since then, there have been accidents in 2016 and 2018 too.