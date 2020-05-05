Emergency Bridge repairs causes hour-long traffic chaos from GT park to Providence, EBD

A two-hour scheduled closure at the Demerara Harbour Bridge yesterday afternoon sparked a back-up in traffic that extended all the way to the Stabroek area and even onto Sheriff Street.

Some commuters complained that they were stationary for more than one hour. With Indian Arrival Day being celebrated today, it appears that many rushed to the city for last minute shopping and business. The traffic backup was made worse by the fact that traffic from the East Bank Demerara highway on the western carriageway was reduced to a one-way.

The bridge’s management had announced that the traffic would be closed for two hours – 14:00hrs-16:00hrs- to facilitate maintenance works – however, the traffic jam lasted until close to 18:00 hours, the closing hours of the daily curfew. The bridge is the main link between East Demerara and the capital city to the West Side, Essequibo Islands and Region Two (E’bo Coast) and Region Seven.