Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton Says Marshall fastest bowler he faced

By Sean Devers

Born on January 14, 1967 in Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, 53 year-old right-handed Guyana and West Indies ‘B’ team opener Sudesh Dhaniram played the first of 46 First-Class matches for Berbice in 1986 in the Guystac Trophy final against Demerara.

He made 2,040 runs with a highest score of 131 with four centuries all made for Guyana in the 37 First-Class games he played for his Country. Dhaniram also has eight fifties at First-Class level.

When he scored two back-to-back centuries against Barbados and the Leewards in his first Regional season in 1987, at an average of 78.66, the classy 20-year-old looked good enough to join his great predecessors from Port Mourant (Rohan Kanhai, Basil Butcher and Joe Solomon) the three batsmen among the six Test players produced by Corentyne Club, to play at the highest level.

In 1989 he scored five First-Class fifties and averaged 41.22 with a highest score of 93 and 75 against the Indian touring team for the West Indies U- 23 team, while he scored a century and a fifty in the 1993 First-Class season at an average of 43.42.

Despite scoring his fourth and final century in 1995 that would the last time he would play First-Class cricket.

He would migrate to USA shortly after that and explained why he made that move.

“After I was badly treated by the Guyana Cricket Board and was kicked out, there was nothing left for me there. At that time, I was only 29 and still very young with so much more to give. Plus, I was now a family man and needed to care for the well-being of my family,” said Dhaniram, who scored two half centuries in 37 List ‘A’ games in a career which lasted between 1987 to 1996 before making his T20 debut for the USA in 2010 when he played three matches in the ICC T20 Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi.

The stylish Dhaniram attended the Albion Primary school where he first developed an interest in cricket.

“While growing up I watched my father and uncle play club cricket which inspired and motivated me to pursue my career in the field. Growing up back home as a little boy we literally went to bed and woke up in the morning just thinking about cricket,” said Dhaniram.

Dhaniram, who represented Berbice U-19, Guyana and West Indies U-19s, Guyana, West Indies U-23, West Indies ‘B’ and USA, played for Albion and Port Mourant in Berbice and GCC and GDF club in Georgetown in local club cricket.

Dhaniram, who along with younger brother Sunil played First-Class cricket together in 1993, made his U-19 debut for Berbice against Essequibo in 1982 and made 98 and an unbeaten 104.

In those days, no U-19 limited overs games were played. In fact, it was not until the washed out 1998 regional U-19 three-day tournament in Trinidad, that a 50-over tournament was played to give the youngsters some cricket.

“In 1983 I scored my highest score for Guyana at the U-19 level when I made 170 against Barbados. Back then the standard was very high and very competitive with players like Carl Hooper dominating in 1985 when we won at home,” said Dhaniram, who represented Guyana at youth level from 1983 to 1986.

His highest First-Class score was the last ever century scored in the Shell Shield Championship and Dhaniram said that match brought back lots of good memories.

“My most memorable moment while playing for Guyana was in 1987 when I made my second Shell Shield century, 131 against Leeward Island in the final. I think I was the last person to score a Shell Shield 100 because Red Stripe took over as sponsors afterwards in 1988. So, it definitely was a memorable moment for me,” said Dhaniram who had scored his maiden century, an even hundred, that season against Barbados at Bourda.

He said it was very difficult to get into the West Indies team as an opening batsman since there was a lot of good opening batsman at that time.

“I think my biggest challenge as an opener was staying injured free and being very consistent,” informed the Berbician, who bowled decent off-spin.

“Playing for the West Indies B team was a tremendous experience. I had a good series with an aggregate of 228 against young Zimbabwe.

In 1989 just before I went to Zimbabwe, I made 75 against the Indian touring team for the West Indies under 23,” disclosed Dhaniram who stated that Malcolm Marshall was the fastest bowler he had ever faced.

“I just really enjoyed being apart and playing with a great bunch of guys. Now, most players go where the money is. It’s no longer the same as how it was in the 80’s. Now cricket is more like a business and commercialized, back then it was more for the love of the game,” informed Dhaniram.

Dhaniram was easy on the eyes and a ‘caresser’ of the ball, especially past cover all along the ground. “I loved playing four-day cricket, I love batting for long hours and days,” Dhaniram explained.

In 2010 Dhaniram, who was among the runs on the matting tracks in the USA for many seasons, finally joined several former Guyanese First-Class players to make their International debut for America when he played three matches in the ICC T20 Qualifiers in Abu Dhabi.

In that team were fellow Guyanese players Ex-USA skipper Steve Massiah, Lennox Cush and Kevin Darlington.

“In 2010 I was 43 years old and was getting on in age. Plus, it was time to make room for younger players,” he added. “I love T20 cricket but my style is more suited to the longer version of the game,” said Dhaniram, who this year was selected for an ‘unofficial’ West Indies over-50 side to play in the second edition of over-50 World Cup.

“I was approached by Raj Singh. It was a good trip unfortunately due to the corona virus the tournament was cancelled. However, they’re planning on having another over-50 World Cup in March 2021 and the West Indies team has been invited once again,” said Dhaniram who is employed as an appliance technician supervisor at Best Buy in New York.