St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

A scout is a friend to all and one of their mandates is service to the community. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, the need to assist our communities has never been greater. In April 2020, the St. Margaret's Scout Group partnered with Hand in Hand Group of Companies to donate food hampers and cleaning supplies to various underprivileged areas. It is with great pride that Hand in Hand Group of Companies embarked on this project to fulfill its corporate and social responsibilities, a release from the two bodies informed.

The hampers provided by the St. Margaret’s Scout Group and Hand in Hand Group of Companies.

d in Hand Group of Companies embarked on this project to fulfill its corporate and social responsibilities, a release from the two bodies informed.
Approximately 170 hampers were packaged and distributed in several communities across Georgetown and Berbice. Significant contributions were also made to the Dharamshala, located near the Canje Bridge, and Camal’s Home for homeless children and battered women, which is located in Albion, Berbice.
The distribution team ensured that the necessary safety precautions were adhered to at all times during their endeavor.
Both St. Margaret’s Scout Group and Hand in Hand Group of Companies would like to express their sincere gratitude to all who dedicated their efforts throughout this generous project.
Let us continue to maintain social distancing and exercise proper hygienic practices as we collectively fight against COVID-19, the release noted.

