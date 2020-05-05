PPP Arrival Day 2020 Message

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends greetings to all Guyanese on the occasion of Arrival Day.

This occasion is of great significance in commemorating the arrival of our ancestors who came to these

shores from various parts of the world. They were brought here under harsh circumstances at various

points in our history and laboured as they made this land their home.

In the face of many adversities, they were resolute in their endeavours to preserve their culture,

traditions and values, which gave birth to a culturally-diverse Guyana.

Many of our fore-parents paid the ultimate price to ensure our freedoms as a people. Unfortunately, as

we celebrate Arrival Day today, there are some who are attempting to deprive our people of their

fundamental right to elect a government of their choice and erode our freedoms and democracy.

It is, therefore, incumbent upon us as Guyanese to stave off any attempt to steal our rights and return

us to the abyss of dictatorship.

Despite these adversaries to democracy and freedom, our Party takes this opportunity to commend all

those who have worked steadfastly over the years and who continue to do so in the promotion of

activities designed to foster and preserve our history, values and cultural traditions which have become

shared; demonstrative of the strength in our diversity.

As we observe Arrival Day, our Party urges reflection on the valiant efforts of all of our fore-parents so

that we can continue to be inspired and to better contextualize the value of our gains. This will ensure

that we remain determined to build upon our gains and that our country remains a place for all of its

sons and daughters.

Happy Arrival Day to all!

PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER

Indian Arrival Day is celebrated each year on 5th May. The East Indians who arrived came largely from the Uttar Pradesh and Southern Indian regions of India. The first ship to arrive in British Guiana – Whitby – sailed from Calcutta (now Kolkata) on 13th January 1838 with 249 immigrants and, after a voyage of 112 days, landed on 5th May 1838. This began their indentureship experience.

This year marks the 182nd anniversary of the arrival of Indians in our country. Nearly 240,000 Indians immigrated to British Guiana between 1838 and 1917 when indentured immigration ended. The majority of immigrants opted to remain and to make the country their home.

Indian religious rituals, cuisine, customs and traditions enriched the country’s cultural mosaic. Indian enterprise diversified the local economy. Indian descendants ventured successfully into politics and were active in social organizations and in sport.

Indians have achieved prominence in all aspects of national life. They cultivated respectful relations with other races and, in so doing, fostered the development of a more cohesive nation. They are an integral part of the political system and, together with other ethnic groups, contributed to the evolution of Guyana’s demography, economy and society.

Guyana pays tribute to the contribution of Indian indentured immigrants and their descendants. I extend best wishes to all Guyanese on the occasion of Indian Arrival Day.

David Granger

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

THE ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends best wishes to all Guyanese on the observance of Arrival Day 2020, marking 100 years of the end of Indentureship. This Day, May 5, commemorates the profound historical period of Indentureship lasting from 1838 until 1920- the year that the British Parliament officially ended the contractual scheme to then British Guiana.

The ERC therefore, wishes to take the opportunity on this centennial milestone to reiterate the need for all to build together upon our gains and to continue robustly the process of fostering unity and harmony. Today, we celebrate the enrichment of diversity that Arrival Day embodies in the shaping of modern Guyana. Arrival Day is most significant for what it represents in the context of the multi-faceted mosaic it created and for which our country is known.

Our hodgepodge of multiculturalism was as a result of the untold sacrifices, desires and steadfastness of our ancestors, to practice and preserve their rich and colourful cultural traditions, having come to this land from different parts of the world at different times in our history.

In doing so individually through the various ethnic groups, sharing and participation in each other’s traditions forged our dear nation to become multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multicultural. That is evident as all participate meaningfully in each other’s festivities which have transcended religious and ethnic boundaries to become truly national observances.

Over time, that rich, beautiful and vibrant diversity has become our strength and the common bond in the process of becoming one people in this our nation working towards a common destiny. While there have been challenges along the way, our Guyanese brothers and sisters have always found ways to foster togetherness through tolerance and respect. Herein lies the desire of all of our people for harmony and unity to be strengthened and for it to continue to prevail across this land that is home to all.

This is imperative in the interest of our nation and all its peoples so that our diversity must never be made a tool for division but one that will continue to reflect our strength and bonds of togetherness. May 5 also marks the anniversary of the arrival of our East Indian ancestors who reached these shores on that day in 1838 while two days ago on May 3, Portuguese Arrival Day was observed.

The colourful commemorative events across the country will once again serve to bring our people together, allowing opportunities to not only participate, but for the continuation of that important process of educating for a better understanding and appreciation of our cultural traditions. This builds tolerance which is the bedrock of harmony and unity as we strive for one people out of many cultures.

As Guyanese record another milestone amidst the difficult and threatening COVID-19 crisis, the ERC nevertheless emphasizes the importance of continuing to observe all the necessary precautions and regulations. Happy Arrival Day to all Guyanese here and in the Diaspora!

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union

As our country once again observes Arrival Day, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) takes the opportunity to extend greetings and best wishes to the people of Guyana. The observances always serve to remind us of the rich diversity and the unique multi-cultural composition of our nation. Indeed, it adds to the specialness of Guyana that people of different backgrounds can co-exist in harmony and unity as they all seek to improve their lives a goal linked to building our country which will surely augur well for the future generations.

While Arrival Day – May 05 – though largely associated with the arrival of East Indians, the day reminds us of all indentured immigrants brought to our land. Our research advises us that outside of the East Indians, the Madeiran Portuguese came in May 1835, the Chinese in 1853, as well as a few other ethnicities during that phase of colonialism. We are aware that the colonialists brought also labourers from Malta, Ireland, Germany and England.

Arrival Day also reminds us of the reasons for the indentureship system. The then immigrants who replaced the emancipated slaves were made to toil in the fields of the sugar plantations to enrich the foreign owners of the plantations. Indentured labourers and their families were forced to exist in inhumane and atrocious conditions. And, like their compatriots, they were forced to engage in several struggles, which gave us several martyrs, in order to bring about small improvements and meagre benefits in their lives and work conditions.

Today as we celebrate Arrival Day, the GAWU cannot fail to observe that the industry that occasioned our diversity is finding itself in difficult times. We are disheartened to note that the sugar industry, a large source of sustenance for thousands of Guyanese has been significantly minimised. For the workers and their families, the cane farmers, the shop owners, the market vendors, the bus drivers and others, their days are filled with hardship, misery and difficulty. Even worse, is that they have been left to fend for themselves as the powers-that-be have largely ignored their plight.

It is disturbing that, at this time, when our nation celebrates a day set aside to recognize the contributions of the indentured immigrants to our nation, that their heirs along with other fellow workers are forced to contend with harrowing circumstances arising from closure and the intended miniaturization of the sugar industry. It is especially disturbing for the Union that such thoughts were entertained especially when they were unnecessary. Sugar, we reiterate, has all possibilities of success but, among other things, requires the active and material support and confidence of the powers-that-be.

As we celebrate Arrival Day, the GAWU urges all Guyanese to spare a moment to reflect on how far as a people we have come, the challenges we overcame, and the successes we have recorded. At this time, when we ought to looking to be reach new and higher plateaus we see concerted efforts that will very likely reverse much of the progress we have made and rightly can take pride in. Let us resist such efforts and get back on the development track.

GAWU joins with all Guyana to celebrate Arrival Day.

THE PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS

On the occasion of the 182nd Anniversary of the arrival of East Indians to Guyana, the PNCR salutes all Guyanese of East Indian descent and those in the Diaspora who are celebrating this milestone in the nation’s historical calendar. The Party recognises the valuable contribution that our East Indian brothers and sisters have made to the development of our country and the shaping of the cultural tapestry of this nation. The PNCR, therefore, salutes all our East Indian brothers and sisters on this special commemorative day.

When the PNCR in the 1980’s inaugurated the concept of celebrating the arrival of the respective ethnic groups of this nation the intention was to deepen an understanding of the culture of these groups and so promote greater understanding and racial harmony as tools for nation building. The Party held at all times that such a course of action was absolutely necessary for welding the nation into a single whole out of the various groups which emigrated here from the various continents of the world.

As we reflect on this historical milestone, it is the wish of the PNCR that the occasion would be used to indulge ourselves in activities designed at forging and moulding a destiny of racial and cultural cohesion so necessary for building an economically strong and vibrant nation.

