“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

Chairman of the Board of Directors for Orlando Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Rajendra Sadeo is very optimistic the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played at a reschedule date once things get back to normal sooner rather than later.

The three-day tournament which was set to bowl off in mid-March in Orlando, USA, has been called off owing to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the former Guyana Under-19 cricketer Sadeo, 24 teams had already signed up to participate in this mega softball extravaganza but he is confident the actions could prevail even as late as June/July time.

“I [am] certainly optimistic the tournament can play once we see a change and all the airports are open back and things get back to normal; obviously, it looks doubtful with the steady spread but at the same time we have to expect that life will return to normalcy,” Sadeo explained.

In 2018 when the tournament was held at the aforementioned venue, Regal X1 of Guyana emerged victorious in the All-Star Category, while Guyana Floodlights came up triumphant in the Over-45 Division and Orlando with the Over-50 trophy.

“Like the two previous years, we have seen tremendous successes and with our team at the OSCL ready and raring to go again in running off a softball tournament of this magnitude, we were very excited to have teams from Florida, New York, Guyana and Canada taking part once again but the world at a standstill and we are waiting patiently to see what happens,” Sadeo, who plays for Venom Cricket Club in Orlando, stated. Notably, there are other experienced softball players from Guyana play for Venom on an annual basis including Leonard Harprashad.

Meanwhile, the Berbician Sadeo, who recently represented debutant West Indies at the Over-50, 50-over World Cup tournament in South Africa, took the opportunity to say that it was a great “privilege” to represent the team at the global event.

However, the tournament was also affected due to the devastation of GOVID-19.

West Indies was placed in Group B and already suffered two defeats at the hands of New Zealand and defending champions Australia while they were engaging with Canada when proceedings were halted.

“It was a privilege to play for West Indies in a World Cup tournament; it was turning out to be a great experience but things just changed around because of the virus; all our players were very thrilled to be a part of the actions too and it was very competitive cricket as well,” Sadeo revealed.

Sadeo also stated that he is enjoying his game in North America having started out with hardball but now he is heavily involved with softball. He is delighted also to be an administrator reflecting on when his cricketing careers began back home. He represented Port Mourant Cricket Club and was ecstatic to play among several players who went on to feature for Guyana at various levels.

Some of those names are: Sudesh and Sunil Dhaniram, Andrew Gonsalves, Arjune Nandu, David Fingal, Mahendra and Vishaul Nagamootoo and Andre Percival.

Sadeo, who had a career best of score of 226 not out at local cricket in his native country, is appealing to everyone to stay safe and would be anxious to have Orlando Cup 3 bowling off this year.