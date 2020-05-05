Kranicle gat wan new hatchet man

Imagine Uncle Adam climbin police step fuh report threat. He shud be the last wan fuh do suh.

Dem boys seh he tun wan hatchet man since he gone over to the Kranicle. He operating like wan hired pen – he assassinating other people character. He mek dem boys hand fall. He bin round dem boys ah lang, lang time now. Dem boys de expect better from he.

He bin lef dem boys because he seh he getting old and he tired. But it look like is dem boys he get tired of. He fine de strength to tek out he pen fuh hire. Dem boys wan he fuh know dat dem who putting he up fuh do dem dutty wuk gun turn dem back pun he. Dem gun fuget he de same way dem fuget that the same Kranicle nah bin pay he pension.

He gan lef standing alone, like how Bencock used to stand alone in dem one-man picket. Right now is only Bencock wah standing by he side. And Bencock dun twist.

Talk half and wait till the baby party bruk up!