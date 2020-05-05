Guyana’s COVID-19 cases move to 92; 27 recover

After failing to report the updated status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana for two days, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) yesterday recorded ten new cases of the disease, carrying the number of cases to 97. Up to press time, the number of deaths remained at nine.

During the update to the nation yesterday afternoon, Health Minister Volda Lawrence was keen to highlight that 27 persons have recovered from the disease.

Six hundred and thirty-nine persons have thus far been tested, of whom 547 are negative. Additionally, three persons have developed worsened conditions and are being given further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). To date the total number of patients seen in the COVID-19 ICU is 25 with seven deaths. Three ICU patients have recovered and were discharged. Meanwhile there are seven in institutional quarantine and 56 in institutional isolation.

During her update the Health Minister stressed that, “Our healthcare workers continue to work selflessly in order to protect us all, but you continue to behave very selfishly, with total disregard for your own safety and for your own life. With regard to the social distancing guidelines, you have interpreted them to suit your own agenda. Not only are you continuing to congregate in large numbers, but you are also there way past the curfew time and with no face mask for your protection and those around you.”

She continued, “It is extremely unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk. From the inception you were all told that we can stop COVID-19 from spreading; by simply staying home and following all the precautionary guidelines; that advice is still in effect. You know all these guidelines, so please adhere to them so that we can get on with our lives and our livelihood.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there are 3,435,894 cases globally, with 239,604 deaths. In the region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases are 1,433,756 cases with 77,827 deaths.

Also during that update, the President of the Midwives Association of Guyana (MAG), Maria Francois, took the opportunity to commemorate the importance of International Day of the Midwives, which is being celebrated today under the theme “Midwives with women: celebrate, demonstrate, mobilize, unite – our time is now!”

She explained, “We mark this special occasion under the theme with support from the United Nations Population Fund. The Association was formed in 2010 to ensure that international commitments in relation to midwifery were realized, particularly since empowering of midwives was considered, and still is, the key to help in stopping preventable maternal and newborn deaths. Like so many countries in the world, The Midwives’ Association of Guyana can boast that it is among the first set of countries registered with the International Confederation of Midwives.”

To date, midwifery support groups and regional focal points are established in all 10 administrative regions of Guyana.