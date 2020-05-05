GTT reopening stores

Weeks after the closure of its retail stores in a bid to support the global call for physical distancing during this pandemic, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has decided to reopen its doors to serve its customers, effective tomorrow.

“Our decision to close was in the best interest of the health and well-being of our staff and customers. During closure, we took the time to consider and implement recommended safety measures – and to procure the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our team,” explained Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd.

GTT stores located at 55 Brickdam, Fogarty’s building, Beterverwagting, New Amsterdam, Linden and Essequibo will be open from 8am to 3:30pm from Monday to Friday. GTT has dedicated 8am to 9am to serving senior citizens and essential workers.

“Persons opting to make bill payments and access services at the stores, are asked to abide by the special arrangements that will be in place to honor the company’s commitment to support physical distancing.”

GTT said that this includes the wearing of masks, washing or sanitizing of hands, standing on markers 4-6 feet apart, temperature checks and the understanding that only a limited number of persons will be permitted within a store at any given time, (inclusive of staff present). The GTT team serving customers, as well as the security guards, will be equipped with masks and others protective gear.

“These are challenging times and we are adjusting to the changing circumstances around us. I’d like to publicly thank the GTT team for agreeing to return to the stores to serve our customers who would prefer in-person transactions. However, e-commerce is the new normal and the way of the future. I also encourage customers to continue using our MMG app to pay all of their bills in the interest of convenience and safety,” Nedd said.