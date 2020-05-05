Granger stands to leave personal legacy of electoral fraud

Latest update May 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
It was reported shortly after the political parties met with GECOM that the APNU+AFC is the only political party which is not in favour of the recount to be live-streamed. Transparency would naturally breathe public trust into the process which, in turn, would lead to a credible result. Any result which is not credible will lead to an illegitimate government and serious consequences, discussed ad nauseum.
The APNU-AFC’s objection to live-streaming confirms in my mind (and in the minds of many others) that the APNU-AFC is still seeking to rig the election and still seeking to assume government on the basis of fraudulent results, regardless of the threat of serious consequences by the international community and the harm it will bring to the country.
David Granger must come to realise that if the riggers succeed in tampering with the recount, then it is he, as the presidential candidate for the APNU+AFC, who will not only become the illegitimate president but the face of electoral fraud around the world and that will remain his legacy for all time.
Granger must understand that in this scenario he stands alone. The ones who are seeking to rig at all costs fall into two camps. One camp has nothing to lose and everything to gain. The second camp has everything to lose. If they succeed, both camps would be beneficiaries of electoral fraud as Granger would, but neither camp will be the face of electoral fraud as Granger would be. Granger must quickly decide how he wants to be remembered and if he prepared to bequeath that legacy to his family.
Sincerely,
Charles S. Ramson
May 05, 2020Chairman of the Board of Directors for Orlando Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Rajendra Sadeo is very optimistic the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played at a reschedule date once things get back to...
May 05, 2020
May 05, 2020
May 04, 2020
May 04, 2020
May 03, 2020
I have been viciously attacked for my activism against an Indian government – the PPP (1992 -2015) during which my family... more
Trade unionism is not a political vocation. As far back as 1952, the International Labour Organization (ILO) recognized... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced downtime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]