Latest update May 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

$25,000 for illegal vending, $5,000 for not wearing mask – City Mayor

May 05, 2020 News 0

Beginning tomorrow, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (GM&CC) will be fining city vendors for not wearing masks and penalizing illegal vendors with stiff fines as well, says Mayor Ubraj Singh.

Georgetown Mayor & City Council (GM&CC), Mayor Ubraj Narine

A few weeks ago Kaieteur News reported that the GM&CC)was contemplating possible penalties for vendors who continue to disregard precautionary measures set out by the Council and the Ministry of Public Health in light of Covid-19.
Updating this paper yesterday, City Mayor Ubraj Narine said that the Council’s Task Force has decided that more stringent initiatives should be implemented to safeguard the health of citizens. To this end, as of Wednesday May 6 several new measures will be implemented to ensure the adherence of the Ministry’s Covid-19 orders.
Notable among these measures is the directive that stallholders/vendors and their staff are required to wear face masks throughout the duration of their operations. Failing failure to do so will result in a $5,000 fine.
Meanwhile, unauthorized vending has been strictly prohibited and anyone found in breach of this will have to pay a removal fee of Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($25.000).
The Mayor explained to this paper that these fines were made necessary because several vendors, primarily in the Stabroek and Bourda Market areas, have been ignoring precautionary measures and continue to vend without the use of a face mask and other necessary safety equipment and sanitary requirements.
He added that these fines are relatively “small” because the council is aware of the economic situation but it is necessary to keep the population safe.
“The Council reviewed and know the crisis, but we have to save lives,” the Mayor said.
Narine further stated that “the national level (government) and we (the council) have been pleading with people but they are not adhering. The vendors were even given warnings but they continue to disregard these. If you look at Vlissingen Road, I was wondering if another little market was opening up there. They were warned several times but still they continue to vend illegally.”
The Mayor added that “we don’t want to add any additional strain on the citizens but we are forced to take this step.”
According to a statement put out by the M&CC also taking effect on the above mentioned date are the following measures: only one main gate will be opened at all the Municipal Markets.; a limited amount of Shoppers will be allowed to enter each Market at a given time and as persons exit others will be allowed to enter; all Shoppers entering the Municipal Market will not be allowed to enter if they are not wearing a face mask, with no exemptions applicable; social distancing of six feet must be adhere to, with absolutely no crowding at stalls is permitted and stall holders responsible and liable for breaches; and the operational hours for all of the municipal markets will be from 07:00 hours (7am) to 16:00 hours (4 pm).
The Mayor explained to Kaieteur News that the first measure is a temporary move by the council which can be reconsidered if individuals adhere to the restrictions on the number of persons entering the market at a time.
“We had two gates open at a time but because persons were not adhering we closed one, but this is temporarily and can be reconsidered. However, the number of persons entering the market at one time still remains about 15-20,” he said.

 

More in this category

Sports

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

Chairman of the Board of Directors for Orlando Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Rajendra Sadeo is very optimistic the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played at a reschedule date once things get back to...
Read More
St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton Says Marshall fastest bowler he faced

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton...

May 05, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few...

May 04, 2020

World Athletics fund to assist professional athletes

World Athletics fund to assist professional...

May 04, 2020

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket Despite never playing hardball cricket

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of...

May 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019