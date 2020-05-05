Embankment between UG Road, Conversation Tree to close for recount from today

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Department has announced that it will close the roads around the Arthur Chung Convention Centre at Liliendaal as part of the security measures to facilitate the elections recount.

The Guyana Police Force issued an advisory yesterday announcing the closure, beginning this afternoon – the recount is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 8 AM at the Centre.

“In this regard,” stated the release,” the following Traffic arrangements will be put in place from 06:00hrs on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 until further notice. Railway Embankment between UG Road and Conversation Tree, Bel Air will be closed to vehicular Traffic.”

The police advised that persons proceeding to CARICOM Secretariat and persons residing to the east of the Convention Centre will be given access to enter the Embankment from UG Road, while persons residing to the west will be given access from Bel Air.

“The compound of the Aquatic Centre will be used to facilitate parking for the observers, agents and other officials. The Guyana Police Force wishes to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused,” the statement said.