COVID-19 postpones Inaugural Mr. India Guyana

Pageant-industry veteran and promoter, Hashim Alli has unfortunately had to postpone the inaugural Mr. India Guyana pageant originally slated for today. A release from Mr. Alli expressed disappointment in the development, considering the social and cultural significance of the event.

“The organization believes that this platform will be a solid support system in allowing our men of Indian origin to better be equipped with our traditional values and actively share these teachings to the wider community. It will also allow them to use this title to establish or enhance any form of cultural, social or entertainment platforms of their own. Our history has a fusion of successful men in all areas of Indian Culture and it is our hope that by creating this title it will be able to introduce many more iconic names to add to that prestigious legacy. As we wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to subside the organization will continue working with the guys and begin preparation for their journey to the title while contributing towards the prevention campaigns for Covid 19.”

The organisation nevertheless took the opportunity to introduce the pageant’s five finalists: Avishkar Jaikaran, Mario Moonsammy, Paul Dwarka, Ranjeet Bramnarain and Shazam Somwar.

Name: Avishkar Jaikaran.

Age: 25 Years Old

Occupation: Teacher

Academic Pursuit: Bachelor degree in education

Name: Mario Moonsammy

Age: 23 Years Old

Occupation: Group Sales Manager

Academic Pursuit: Business Management

Name: Paul Andrew Dwarka

Age: 23 Years Old

Occupation: Accounts Clerk

Academic Pursuit: Business Management

Name: Ranjeet Bramnarain

Age: 23 Years Old

Occupation: Accountant

Academic Pursuit: Finance & Creative Arts

Name: Shazam Somwar

Age: 23 Years Old

Occupation: Student

Academic Pursuit: Medicine