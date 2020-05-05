COVID-19 postpones Inaugural Mr. India Guyana

Latest update May 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Pageant-industry veteran and promoter, Hashim Alli has unfortunately had to postpone the inaugural Mr. India Guyana pageant originally slated for today. A release from Mr. Alli expressed disappointment in the development, considering the social and cultural significance of the event.
“The organization believes that this platform will be a solid support system in allowing our men of Indian origin to better be equipped with our traditional values and actively share these teachings to the wider community. It will also allow them to use this title to establish or enhance any form of cultural, social or entertainment platforms of their own. Our history has a fusion of successful men in all areas of Indian Culture and it is our hope that by creating this title it will be able to introduce many more iconic names to add to that prestigious legacy. As we wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to subside the organization will continue working with the guys and begin preparation for their journey to the title while contributing towards the prevention campaigns for Covid 19.”
The organisation nevertheless took the opportunity to introduce the pageant’s five finalists: Avishkar Jaikaran, Mario Moonsammy, Paul Dwarka, Ranjeet Bramnarain and Shazam Somwar.
Name: Avishkar Jaikaran.
Age: 25 Years Old
Occupation: Teacher
Academic Pursuit: Bachelor degree in education
Name: Mario Moonsammy
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Group Sales Manager
Academic Pursuit: Business Management
Name: Paul Andrew Dwarka
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Accounts Clerk
Academic Pursuit: Business Management
Name: Ranjeet Bramnarain
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Accountant
Academic Pursuit: Finance & Creative Arts
Name: Shazam Somwar
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Student
Academic Pursuit: Medicine
