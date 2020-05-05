Latest update May 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 postpones Inaugural Mr. India Guyana

May 05, 2020 News 0

Pageant-industry veteran and promoter, Hashim Alli has unfortunately had to postpone the inaugural Mr. India Guyana pageant originally slated for today. A release from Mr. Alli expressed disappointment in the development, considering the social and cultural significance of the event.
“The organization believes that this platform will be a solid support system in allowing our men of Indian origin to better be equipped with our traditional values and actively share these teachings to the wider community. It will also allow them to use this title to establish or enhance any form of cultural, social or entertainment platforms of their own. Our history has a fusion of successful men in all areas of Indian Culture and it is our hope that by creating this title it will be able to introduce many more iconic names to add to that prestigious legacy. As we wait for the Covid-19 pandemic to subside the organization will continue working with the guys and begin preparation for their journey to the title while contributing towards the prevention campaigns for Covid 19.”
The organisation nevertheless took the opportunity to introduce the pageant’s five finalists: Avishkar Jaikaran, Mario Moonsammy, Paul Dwarka, Ranjeet Bramnarain and Shazam Somwar.

Name: Avishkar Jaikaran.
Age: 25 Years Old
Occupation: Teacher
Academic Pursuit: Bachelor degree in education

 

 

 

Name: Mario Moonsammy
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Group Sales Manager
Academic Pursuit: Business Management

 

 

 

 

Name: Paul Andrew Dwarka
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Accounts Clerk
Academic Pursuit: Business Management

 

 

 

 

Name: Ranjeet Bramnarain
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Accountant
Academic Pursuit: Finance & Creative Arts

 

 

 

 

Name: Shazam Somwar
Age: 23 Years Old
Occupation: Student
Academic Pursuit: Medicine

More in this category

Sports

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

“Orlando Cup 3 can still play,” Sadeo

May 05, 2020

Chairman of the Board of Directors for Orlando Softball Cricket League (OSCL) Rajendra Sadeo is very optimistic the Orlando Cup 3 can still be played at a reschedule date once things get back to...
Read More
St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group make donation during COVID-19

St. Margaret’s Scout Group/Hand in Hand Group...

May 05, 2020

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton Says Marshall fastest bowler he faced

Sudesh Dhaniram scored the last Shell Shield ton...

May 05, 2020

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few...

May 04, 2020

World Athletics fund to assist professional athletes

World Athletics fund to assist professional...

May 04, 2020

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket Despite never playing hardball cricket

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of...

May 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019