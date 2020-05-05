Carter Center seeks government clarity on Observer Team’s return

– Government maintains official silence on reason for refusal

By Shikema Dey

The Carter Center Elections Observation Mission has expressed continued commitment to its role in Guyana’s 2020 Regional and General Elections even as the government of Guyana remains silent on its refusal so far to grant the mission’s observers re-entry into the country.

An Eastern Airlines flight departed Miami, Florida for Guyana yesterday morning without Carter Center personnel even as representatives of the European Union, the government of Canada, and the White House itself tweeted support for the observers’ return over the weekend.

“The Center deployed an observer to Miami who was prepared to travel to Georgetown today, but unfortunately, his flight was denied approval to carry international election observers,” the Carter Center said in a tweet yesterday.

In the tweet, the Center sought clarity from government officials on what requirements are needed to allow the team into Guyana to observe the recount of the ballots from the March 2, 2020 polls.

It said that “The Carter Center continues to reach out to government officials to understand what is required to allow Center observers to return to Guyana to witness the recount process.”

The US Embassy in their statement on Sunday revealed that the National COVID-19 Task Force denied their request to allow the accredited observer team along with representatives from the International Republican Institute (IRI) to enter Guyana for the recount process.

Several questions were then raised on the return of the IRI representatives who are not on the list of accredited observers. Kaieteur News understands that the IRI was contracted by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to provide technical support to the Commission in the March 2, 2020 elections by aiding the civic and voter education package.

Embassy Spokesperson, Violeta Talandis relayed to this paper that the local mission made the request for both organisations since both Carter Center and IRI were reportedly extended an invitation from the Chair of the GECOM, Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh and the electoral process was not in fact over.

‘The U.S. Embassy’s reference to accredited international observer missions includes technical advisors. International Republic Institute (IRI) advisors were invited by GECOM in September 2019 to provide expert advice on an election process that has not been completed,” the Embassy spokeswoman said.

She continued “In several conversations between the Embassy and GECOM during the month of April 2020, we greatly appreciated Chairperson Singh’s indication that IRI advisors would be ‘welcomed’ to the recount process. On that basis, the U.S. Embassy included IRI in our diplomatic note request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the interests of reinforcing a transparent and credible conclusion to Guyana’s 2020 elections.”

The incumbent Coalition, up to press time, had not issued an official response stating why the Carter Center Observer Team was barred from entering Guyana. In the US Embassy’s statement on Sunday, it said that it has escalated the request to the level of the Presidency.

However, when contacted by this paper, the Director of Public Information and Press Service (PIPS) Unit of the Ministry of the Presidency, Arianna Gordon referred questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the COVID-19 Task Force.

While no question was posed to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Task Force was asked to justify their refusal. Up to press time, however, a response was yet to be received.

GECOM Chair to approach Task Force

Opposition appointed Commissioner, Sase Gunraj revealed to the media that the GECOM Chair is expected to make contact with the Task Force to address the return of the Carter Center team.

However, Government Commissioner, Vincent Alexander gave a different response.

Alexander said “That was not my understanding specifically… We did say to the Chairperson that it would be useful for GECOM to indicate to the relevant authorities that the observers, their accreditation is still intact, and therefore, they have more or less, an entitlement to be allowed to observe.”

Gunraj went on to express disappointment in the team’s delay arrival and stressed that the accreditation for observers remains intact.

He said “The Carter Centre and the other international observer bodies remain accredited for the process and this is just – I said earlier on in relation to the COVID-19 regulations that what we are seeing here and what we’re experiencing is that as an active participant in this process, persons who seek office as a consequence of these elections are allowed to take steps under the guise of administrative steps which affect persons’ participation in this and that is quite unfortunate.”

Commission Gunraj added that the administration is attempting to fetter on the participation of the Carter Center while noting that the issue has to be dealt with by the Task Force.

When asked why he believed this was so, Gunraj continued “The less scrutiny makes it more open to persons who are interested in engaging in skullduggery to do that… My belief is everyone who wants to see this process should be allowed to see it… It’s a public process.”

Commenting on the issue of other observers returning for the recount, Gunraj told the media that a communication has been dispatched to all local observers on the relevant protocols needed to be adopted for the recount. According to him, GECOM intends to brief the observers to be present at the recount today.

Speaking to the role of Commonwealth Senior Technical Adviser Dr. Afari Gyan, a Ghanaian academic, political scientist and election administrator in the recount, Commissioner Gunraj said that he will continue to provide technical support through the process.

“Dr. Afari Gyan has been part of almost all of our meetings, making suggestions, providing technical support, etc. throughout, very meaningful contributions as well and will continue to play that role through these proceedings.”

Calls for Carter Center’s return

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) along with the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has both issued calls on the government and the COVID-19 Task Force to allow the return of the Carter Center Observer Team.

The GCCI in its statement pointed out that international observers are integral to the democratic process and also reinforce the credibility of the electoral process. It urged that permission be granted to the Carter Centre to travel into to continue to observe the recount process.

“The presence of the Carter Centre, a recognized body for ensuring credibility of the democratic process internationally and a long-standing partner and friend of Guyana, will be important for bolstering the process in Guyana.”

FITUG shared similar sentiments while noting that the government’s refusal to let the Carter Center and the IRI states implicitly that they have something to hide.

“The inexplicable denial is yet only further confirmation that the governing Coalition clearly has something to hide. Certainly how else could one explain the refusal of having more eyes on the process?”

FITUG urged for the return of both teams to Guyana. The statement said that “Both organisations, incidentally, were invited by the Coalition to observe the elections in the first place and should not be shut out from this next stage in the ongoing electoral process.”

Yesterday afternoon, a small but vocal group of protestor gathered on South Road outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demanding that the government give permission to the Carter Center team.