With partial lockdown…Many essential workers struggle to commute to and from work

Guyanese have been under a partial lockdown and stay at home order for approximately four weeks.

That order has been extended by another month.

While essential workers are permitted to work 24 hours, those without their own mode of transportation are finding it challenging to commute to work or to their homes.

This is because public transportation operators have to adhere to the 6:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M. curfew.

One woman related that she works at a 24-hour pharmacy and she cannot afford to travel by taxi every day. It’s costing her almost as much as she earns.

Another essential worker explained that he has to work shifts and he has to travel from the East Coast of Demerara to Georgetown daily.

“When I am on the afternoon shift, I don’t leave work until 10 o’ clock. Before (the lockdown), I could go to the park and catch a bus but now I have to wait on a drop or call a taxi and even they can’t work as per normal,” he said.

Taxi drivers have also been complaining about being stopped by police ranks and asked to provide proof that they are going to pick up an essential worker.

Toney Seelall, a taxi driver attached to a base on the West Bank Demerara (WBD) recalled being turned back by ranks at the Demerara Harbour Bridge even after indicating that he was on his way to pick up a passenger who works at a media entity.

A female caller on Kaieteur Radio’s daily programme “Have your say on Kaieteur”, recently raised concerns about Berbice vendors who need to leave their homes before 6:00 A.M. to transport produce to Georgetown.

“We have to catch the market before it done, some of us do wholesale business, but if we leave here at 6:00 A.M, what time are we getting in town? We understand the situation and the police are doing their jobs.”

Meanwhile, President of the Georgetown Chambers of Commerce (GCCI), Nicholas Boyer said that the Chamber will be asking its medium and large scale business owners to provide transportation for their employees.

This proposal will be made to non-essential businesses as part of the GGCI’s preparations to approach the government for a phased reopening of businesses, which do not fall under the essential category.

“We are looking at businesses like Banks (DIH) which has the resources and also stand a great risk when their employees use public transportation,” he said.

Boyer added that, “the risk factor is huge with such large scale operations. One infection can be devastating and can spread quickly. So it’s not only about the safety and convenience of the employees but also the business.”