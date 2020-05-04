Time and tide wait for no man

DEAR EDITOR,

“A fundamental issue to be resolved, therefore, is how to develop for the post-election situation a system of governance which will enjoy acceptance across political divisions” posits Rashleigh Jackson, I would counter that the PNC would be better served in producing leaders who believe in, understand and are willing to work in parliamentary democracy in the future. Guyanese need a strong multi-party system to provide the checks and balances required in a democratic society; the PNC so far has only provided us with wolves in sheep’s clothing; Dictators-in-waiting.

The PPPC and all the other parties have made great strides and concerted efforts to be inclusive to Guyanese of all religions, races and economic classes while the PNC has appealed in the main to one race and one religion, going so far as to have various Christian denominations declare them ‘anointed to lead’.

I know some would be tempted to dismiss Mr. Jackson who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Presidents Burnham and Hoyte as a man whose time has passed, but I believe that the PNC is still trapped in a ‘time warp’ and the thinking of the Burnham era, it is reflected in the choice of David Granger as Presidential candidate and in the refusal to accept democracy is a credible form of government. Only men from olden times will object to the use of cell phones and livestreams during a recount. I envisage that counting in all polling stations will be done with cameras present, recording, and streaming by the time the next elections roll around. Time and Tide wait for no man.

The PPPC lost the elections in 2015 and completed the transition six days after the results were declared; it is not that democratic change in administration does not “enjoy acceptance across the political divisions” instead it is the intransigence of a few who refuse to walk away from the power, perks, and fruits of corruption coupled with their great fear of a life of incarceration when those deeds are fully exposed and prosecuted in courts of law.

Jackson and his generation need to allow new ideas and leadership to permeate the PNC. Guyana will be a better place for both their absence and the new thinking that is poised to replace them. In closing Mr. Jackson, it is neither us nor our system of governance that needs to change; it is you and your party.

Respectfully,

Robin Singh